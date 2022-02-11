Mark Cavendish wins first race of season on stage two of Tour of Oman

Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory on stage two of the Tour of Oman to claim his first victory of 2022.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider timed his sprint perfectly to beat BikeExchange-Jayco's Kaden Groves and Amaury Capiot of Arkéa Samsic in Suhar Corniche on Friday. The bonus seconds he gained through the win means that he climbs into the red leader's jersey, nine seconds ahead of UAE-Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria.

The Colombian won the opening sprint on Thursday, but Cavendish out-sprinted all of his rivals on the second day, to claim the 157th victory of his career.

The Manxman also holds the lead in the points classification. Stage three features a short climb to the finish, which could see the race lead pass to a punchier rider.

It is the best start to the season for Cavendish since 2013, when he won a stage of the Tour de San Luis on his first day racing.

More to follow...