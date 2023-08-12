Mathieu van der Poel crashes out of World Championships cross-country mountain bike race
Dutch rider abandons inside three minutes of the event starting
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mathieu van der Poel will not win a historic third rainbow jersey this year, after he crashed out of the elite men’s cross-country mountain bike race at the UCI World Championships on Saturday.
The Dutchman, who won the road world title last weekend, fell on a downhill stretch of loose gravel on the course in Glentress Forest, and abandoned the race. The incident came inside three minutes of the roll-out, as the riders approached the start-finish line to begin the first lap.
After crashing, Van der Poel stayed on the floor, clutching his right knee. He then rolled onto his left side, and lay in the dirt in pain.
The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.
If the 28-year-old had won the event, he would have become the first man in history to hold the road, cyclo-cross and mountain bike world titles all at the same time.
The Dutchman’s innocuous crash in Glentress came less than a week after he fell in the road race in Glasgow last Sunday, en route to winning from a solo attack.
“With the crash, I still don’t know how it happened,” he said after his victory last Sunday. “I was really not pushing or taking any risks because my legs were feeling really good. I knew I could make a difference on the climbs and the parts where you could push, and then all of a sudden, I was on the ground and my shoe was broken.”
Van der Poel rode the final 16 kilometres of the road race with a broken BOA dial on his right shoe. “That made it hard to put power in the pedals, especially because I realised that the cleat was also broken, so I didn’t have a lot of power anymore,” he said. “I think some adrenaline took over as well.”
Ahead of Saturday’s cross-country mountain bike event, the road world champion was at the centre of controversy. A late UCI rule amendment meant that he, Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock and Slovakia's Peter Sagan were allowed higher starting grid spots than their world rankings justified, which angered their competitors.
A letter, signed by some of the sport’s key figures including 17-time world champion Nino Schurter, read: “It’s great to have big names from different disciplines in our sport and we can’t wait to race against them
“But we are really not happy how the UCI is treating our discipline by changing rules regarding start position one day before the race.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success
26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tan walls and colour coordinated pedals: Lizzie Deignan's Trek Émonda SLR
By Luke Friend Published
-
Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success
26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel hopes transfer speculation 'calms down' after winning time trial gold at World Championships
Belgian beat Filippo Ganna of Italy and 19-year-old Josh Tarling to elite world title in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I’ve backed up the hype’ - Ben Wiggins wins World Championships silver medal in junior time trial
18-year-old says he is unfazed by increased attention that comes with being Bradley Wiggins’ son
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I hope I get a cow’ - Josh Tarling aiming for the top prize at World Championships
Welshman competing in elite men’s individual time trial on Friday afternoon
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Tom crashed me out': Pidcock slammed by German MTB rival as he wins bronze at World Championships
Luca Schwarzbauer says British rider's actions prevented him from taking medal in Glentress Forest
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'If the race was yesterday, I wouldn't have started' - Chloé Dygert battles illness to win World Championships time trial
American considered leaving cycling at the start of the year, but has come back to win her tenth senior world title
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'All being well I’ll still be racing next year' but 'it's coming to an end' - Geraint Thomas on Ineos Grenadiers future
'It's nice to be arriving at a Worlds in decent nick' says the Welshman ahead of individual time trial in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Junior rider goes from horror crash to World Championships title in just five days
Eighteen-year-old Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was covered in road rash when she won the junior individual time trial
By Tom Davidson Published