Mathieu van der Poel logs seven-hour endurance ride as questions over return remain
The Dutchman is cautiously aiming towards coming back in April
Mathieu van der Poel logged a seven-hour training ride, his longest of the year so far, as he lays the foundations of his return to racing this spring.
The Dutchman, who has been plagued by injury since his nasty crash in the mountain bike event at Tokyo 2020 last summer, continues to recover from his back issues, and is being implored not to rush his return.
"Insiders say he could be able to ride some classics, but it could be that he trains for months and get another setback," Dutch journalist Thijs Zonneveld said on Sporza, helpfully translated by Domestique. "It's frustrating as they can't make a schedule. They don't know where the trouble comes from."
While Van der Poel is behind schedule compared to his rivals, the 27-year-old has proven time and time again he is often in a different league to them, and so doesn't necessarily need to arrive in top condition to emerge the victor.
>>> Wout van Aert: I 'paid the toll' of trying to peak for 'every big race' last season
"He's getting his base condition higher. Something that the others have done months ago. The problem is that Mathieu doesn't need to be 100 per cent to win a race. The temptation will be big," Zonneveld said.
Van der Poel missed the cyclocross worlds in January so as not to risk his road season, and took the opportunity to also receive knee surgery, and caution seems to be the name of the game not only for voices in the media but also his own team.
"He's a cycling horse. You can go over your limit," José De Cauwer added, in conversation with Zonneveld. "A couple of years ago, he crashed hard in Nokere. A couple of days later, he won Denain. Is that healthy? He needs to think carefully: when am I healthy and when can I race."
Van der Poel's latest training ride posted to Strava, a monstrous 205km over seven hours with 4,017m of elevation gain, albeit without any massive sustained efforts, came with a message: "You do you and I do I," while his training partner Wout Van Elzakker tagged his post with "Mathieu van der Poel, the king of the unexpected workout".
Despite the worry of outside observers, the 2,000km and nearly 30,000m of elevation gain Van der Poel has clocked in February, as he plots his season openers at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April, concern should likely be reserved for those who will line up against him.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Mathias Vacek wins stage six of UAE Tour as peloton fails to catch breakaway
Gazprom-RusVelo make numbers in break count as sprinters have to settle for minor places
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Strava's latest update adds 3D maps to its mobile apps
The update is free and offers users a 3D terrain view of their surroundings
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel delays cyclocross season start again due to knee injury
The cyclocross world champion crashed on a training ride and only returned to training last week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Knee injury delays cyclocross preparation for Mathieu van der Poel, according to report
The cyclocross world champion is currently set to return to racing on December 18
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel sets aim at Gravel World Championships
The superstar will also be aiming to add the cyclocross, mountain biking and road racing world titles next year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel finishes in top-10 of all Monuments in just 14 months
The Dutch star is the second fastest rider ever to achieve the feat, behind Eddy Merckx
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel says he 'was the most broken of all' in Paris-Roubaix sprint
The Dutchman has now finished in the top-10 in each of the sport's five Monuments
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I think it would be quite cool if it rains': Mathieu van der Poel ready to take on the challenge at debut Paris-Roubaix
The Dutch rider comes into the 'Hell of the North' after a solid top 10 at the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel will ride World Championships road race
The Dutch star has recovered from his back injury enough to compete for the rainbow bands
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel focussed on Paris-Roubaix, but coach holds his World Championships place
The Dutchman returned to action last Sunday at Antwerp Port Epic and now faces a race against time to be fit for the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix
By Ryan Dabbs • Published