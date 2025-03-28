Mathieu van der Poel surges to E3 Saxo Classic victory after dropping Mads Pedersen on the Oude Kwaremont

Mathieu van der Poel stormed to a second successive victory at the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday after dropping Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Oude Kwaremont.

Pedersen fought valiantly in his attempts to close down the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, although the Dane faded as Van der Poel powered on in the grey drizzle of West Flanders and continued his fine early season form after winning Milan-San Remo.

Van der Poel took the win by more than a minute over Pedersen with Ganna securing third, a further minute back on the Dutchman.

Speaking at the finish, the former road world champion hailed the huge effort from his teammates after Alpecin had to dig deep in the early stages in order to keep their key man in the race. “I’m very very happy,” Van der Poel said. “We had quite a tough race for the team, I have to thank my whole team for the amazing job they did today. I was really motivated to finish it off.” An early crash caused chaos in the peloton with Alpecin one of several teams caught out as splits formed.

Van der Poel tracked a move on the Taaienberg from Pedersen with 80km to go, before they were joined by Ganna. Along with the two riders up the road - Aimé De Gendt and Casper Pedersen - they surged on, with little chance of the win coming from behind. The Oude Kwaremont then proved decisive.

“He’s just incredible,” Pedersen said at the finish, describing Van der Poel and his attack on the cobbled climb. “The gap kept extending. It’s impossible to come back from that. On the Kwaremont he made the difference and showed his class again. We wanted to open up the race on the Taaienberg, we talked to the DSes there and decided not to follow but to try it ourselves. It was nice to open up the race, with a smaller group. The shape is there. It was proper racing today, so I’m happy.”

Meanwhile Ganna admitted that his heavier build meant that he simply couldn’t follow when Van der Poel and Pedersen pushed on. “My weight is too high for this climb with these guys. I’m really happy with my performance in the last kilometres (though). I had a fire in the legs and then we were at the top and saw 30km to go, I thought ‘fuck’. It was a really hard race, but I’m happy, the shape is here. I’m not the best rider for the steep climbs.”

How it happened

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An early crash sparked panic in the field as splits formed in the race as a result. Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike and Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Deceuninck were caught out as the race splintered, with the opening 40 kilometres completed in just 45 minutes as Groupama FDJ and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set an infernal pace at the head of the peloton.

Once the race hit the Kanarieberg the two groups were within touching distance of one another and eventually made contact as the climb progressed. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) launched an attack over the summit of the climb and took Groupama-FDJ’s Stefan Küng with him. Jorgenson’s move didn’t amount into anything with the real action still to come.

With 80 kilometres to go, the speed suddenly ramped up at the front of the peloton, with Lidl-Trek and Ineos Grenadiers driving the tempo into the Taaienberg as rain began to fall. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) used the increased aggression to launch an attack on the cobbles and Van der Poel was the first man able to follow. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) then bridged across, and the trio then joined the last men standing from an earlier move, Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step) and Aimé De Gendt (Cofidis), at the sharp end of proceedings.

A six-man chase group soon formed between the five riders up front and the remnants of the main field. Jorgenson was present for Visma alongside Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Tim Wellens (UAE Emirates), Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Küng.

On the Paterberg, Pedersen accelerated hard with the aim of cutting the lead five down; Ganna and Van der Poel were the only men able to keep up. The Oude Kwaremont soon followed, and it was Ganna that began the climb first. Van der Poel took over and caused a split as the cobbles began. The former world champion soon crested the summit and was out of sight, with Pedersen 17 seconds down on him and Ganna a further 13 seconds back.

As the rain continued to fall in West Flanders, Van der Poel tore over the Karnemelkbeekstraat and under the 30 kilometre to go banner with 25 seconds over Pedersen back down the road. The slick roads began to become an issue with the Dutchman nearly losing his back wheel on a wet corner.

Van der Poel, however, held on and won by more than a minute in Harelbeke, with Pedersen taking second and Ganna completing the podium.

Results

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 (208km)

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, in 4:39:14

2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, +1:05

3. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, +2:04

4. Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step, +2:33

5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

6. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

7. Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis, all at same time

8. Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +2:35

9. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +2:38

10. Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana, +2:43