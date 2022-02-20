Nairo Quintana soars to victory at Tour du Var with solo attack

The Colombian wins his second stage race of the season

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

For the second time already this season Nairo Quintana has won a final mountain stage to claim the overall victory of a stage race.

The Colombian has followed up his win at the Tour de la Provence a week ago with victory at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, attacking on the final climb of the race to seal the title. 

Quintana had jumped on a move initiated by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) before going solo, managing his effort to cross the line more than a minute ahead of second and third place Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Pinot.

Tim Wellens, who had been in the leader's jersey, tied on time with Quintana before the final stage, finished in the Pinot group, hanging on for second overall with Martin third.

Meanwhile, Brit James Shaw secured a top 10 overall finish in his first race back at WorldTour level with EF Education EasyPost, 3-56 in arrears to Quintana. 

The rest of the top 10 was filled by the likes of Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Bauke Mollema, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (both Trek-Segafredo) and Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies).

Quintana's two stage race wins this year reflect his early 2020 season, when he also won both races, before taking a stage of Paris-Nice prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

Results

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2022, stage three: Villefranche-sur-Mer to Blausasc

1. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, in 2-55-17
2. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 1-21
3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 1-30
4. Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
5. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, both at same time
6. Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ, at 1-37
7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r Citroën, at 2-25
8. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Ag2r Citroën, at same time
9. Rémy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
10. Romain Combaud (Fra) DSM, both at same time

Final general classification

1. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, in 10-56-01
2. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 1-30
3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 1-48
4. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-50
5. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 2-52
6. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo, at 2-55
7. Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies, at 2-57
8. Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto-Soudal, at 3-52
9. James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost, at 3-56
10. Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ, at 3-58 

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.