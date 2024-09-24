'The only way to beat him is with numbers and forcing him to chase' - Neilson Powless on how to topple Tadej Pogačar at World Championships

Powless is one of several cards to play for the US team in Zürich alongside Matteo Jorgenson and Brandon McNulty

Neilson Powless
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Neilson Powless has said that strength in depth will be the key to preventing Tadej Pogačar from winning the elite men’s road race at the World Championships on Sunday.

After a resounding win at the recent GP Montréal, Pogačar is the overwhelming favourite to take the rainbow jersey this weekend in Switzerland. Alongside the Slovenian Giro-Tour double winner, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Mathieu van der Poel are expected to challenge for the podium in Zurich.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

