New kit day at the Tour of Flanders as teams parade revamped jerseys

Kit-spotting bike fans watching the Tour of Flanders on Sunday will be treated to new togs paraded by Visma-Lease a Bike and Lotto on the race's iconic cobbles and bergs.

For Visma-Lease a Bike, it will mark an early reveal of what has become a traditional Tour de France redesign, while for the Lotto team, it marks an impressive 40 years in the peloton.

Visma's new top is a subtle evolution of what has gone before, with an expanded black area accompanying the traditional yellow that goes with it. It is the jersey's name that has been designed to catch the imagination the most though. 'The Wingbeat' is a nod to Visma-Lease a Bike's 'Power of the Beehive' project that is symbolic of its desire to function as a whole, with every rider and staff member knowing their role.

It will be worn by all Visma-Lease a Bike riders in both men's and women's events on Sunday.

If the Visma jersey is an evolution, Lotto's new togs are very much a full-bore redo, with elements that pay tribute to the team's different guises over the past four decades.

Unsurprisingly given its long life, the team has had many different title co-sponsors and a widely varying jersey. Reflecting that, the new kit is colourful almost to the point of being outlandish, but somehow manages to blend what looks like an entire palette of colours into something rather desirable.

Included on the jersey, says the team, is: "The salmon pink of Predictor-Lotto, the fluorescent colors of Lotto-Super Club. The blocks of Lotto-Caloi, the flame of Lotto-Adecco, and the iconic stars of the very first Lotto-Eddy Merckx jersey from 1985."

What's more it is available to buy from the Lotto team's webstore, priced at €74.95.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but between these two Northern European teams it's fair to say Lotto will be sporting the more eye-catching jersey this Sunday.

However, with riders like Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos, it's Visma's yellow-and-black that is surely the most likely to be seen crossing the line first in Oudenaarde.

For more on the Tour of Flanders check out our 'Everything you need to know' page and our How to watch guide for the Tour of Flanders.