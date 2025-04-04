New kit day at the Tour of Flanders as teams parade revamped jerseys

Visma-Lease a Bike and Lotto will both be wearing new jerseys with a story behind them

Lotto 40 year jersey 2025
(Image credit: Lotto)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Kit-spotting bike fans watching the Tour of Flanders on Sunday will be treated to new togs paraded by Visma-Lease a Bike and Lotto on the race's iconic cobbles and bergs.

For Visma-Lease a Bike, it will mark an early reveal of what has become a traditional Tour de France redesign, while for the Lotto team, it marks an impressive 40 years in the peloton.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

