One Cycling’s plan to save cycling on TV has a Tour de France-shaped problem

The Saudi Arabia-backed plan to change the landscape of professional cycling is reportedly hoping to create a streaming service

Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey being filmed by a TV camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The dust has not yet settled on the decision to close Eurosport down in the UK and Ireland, and to move professional cycling behind a bigger paywall in the form of TNT Sports. From the end of February, remember, subscription prices will increase from £6.99 to £30.99 a month, and for those who simply watched Eurosport free via their Sky or Virgin Media packages, a fee will be imposed for the first time. The future for watching cycling in the UK certainly seems a lot more expensive, if not incredibly bleak.

Help might be on the way, however, apparently, in the form of the Saudi Arabia-backed plan to reshape professional cycling, One Cycling, which reportedly has an ambition to develop a single outlet for streaming racing, like GCN+ used to be. For those of you who haven’t kept up with the project - and I don’t really blame you - it’s an attempt to redesign and reorder pro cycling, create a more sensible calendar and restructure the economics of the sport, funded in part by Saudi Arabia.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1