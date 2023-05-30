'Possibly La Vuelta' - what's next for Geraint Thomas?
Another Tour de France bid looks unlikely for the Ineos Grenadiers leader, despite impressive Giro d'Italia
There are few riders better than Geraint Thomas at proving people wrong.
Just days after celebrating his 37th birthday, the Welshman rode to his highest ever placing at the Giro d’Italia, finishing second in the overall standings and narrowly missing out on the top step.
His form is strong, his climbing ability looks better than ever, so what's next for the former Tour de France champion? Looking ahead on his podcast, Watts Occurring, Thomas revealed details of his upcoming race calendar, which could include a GC assault on the Vuelta a España.
“This week, [I’m going to] pretty much shut it down,” he said, “and then just get going again. Nationals will be the next race, so [I’m] looking forward to that.”
After the British National Championships, where he has previously won both the road race and the individual time trial, the Ineos Grenadiers rider will travel north to Scotland for the Road World Championships, due to take place this August.
“I think the Worlds will be the next sort of big target, being in the UK, it’s a big one, isn’t it?” He said. “So [I’ll] maybe target the TT or something there.”
Thomas’s last outing in the Worlds individual time trial came in Imola, Italy in 2020, when he finished fourth. At the recent Giro d’Italia, the Welshman once again proved his calibre against the clock, finishing runner-up in the time trials on stages nine and 20, the former to Remco Evenepoel by a margin of just nine hundredths of a second.
As for the Welshman’s Grand Tour targets, his calendar seems still undetermined. “Possibly [La] Vuelta,” he said, “but we’ll see what happens.”
Currently, it seems unlikely that Thomas will compete in this July’s Tour de France, having made no allusions to it in his plans on his most recent podcast. The 2018 race winner placed third last year, but could now be absent from the race for just the second time in the past decade.
“The Tour is the biggest bike race in the world, so it’ll be hard to miss it,” he told Cycling Weekly last December. “If I didn’t do it again, it’d be weird.
“If 2021 had been my last, it would’ve ended on a bit of a sour note, so it wouldn’t have been as nice looking back on it.
“If [the 2022 edition] ends up being my last ever Tour, at least it was an enjoyable one.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Mark Cavendish praises 'eternal optimist and special person' Geraint Thomas after stage-winning Giro d'Italia lead-out
Manxman also reveals he jokingly asked Thomas for a lead-out during the race
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
The 'World's premier gravel event': What is Unbound Gravel and who's racing it
WorldTour roadies, track world champions and MTB Olympians joining thousands of participants, Unbound Gravel has grown to be the world's biggest gravel race.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'helps a brother out', aiding Mark Cavendish's valedictory Giro d'Italia stage win
Cavendish now has one final Giro stage win. Will he get one final Tour de France equivalent in July?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From drawing to Giro d'Italia in 2 months: How SunGod reinvented Geraint Thomas' iconic sunglasses
The glasses, GTs, have been seen on the Welshman's face throughout his impressive Giro d'Italia run
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d’Italia 2023: Five things we learned from week two
After a hugely impressive spring campaign, Ben Healy shows no signs of slowing down as the season continues
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘He’s the greatest sprinter of all time’ - Geraint Thomas pays tribute to retiring Mark Cavendish
During Monday’s second rest day at the Giro d’Italia, Cavendish announced he would retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas ‘not taking anything for granted’ as he officially pulls on pink jersey at Giro d’Italia
Welshman leads the race at the end of stage 10 by two seconds over Primož Roglič as the Alps draw near
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I thought he was winding me up': Geraint Thomas believed Remco Evenepoel's Covid positive was a joke
Ineos Grenadiers rider will wear the pink jersey on stage 10, following Evenepoel's withdrawal
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
General classification fireworks fizzle out thanks to headwind on stage seven of the Giro d’Italia
Even the pink jersey wearer, Andreas Leknessund, thought it was "a bit boring"
By Adam Becket • Published