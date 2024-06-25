Remco Evenepoel confirmed for debut Tour de France, aiming for 'nice results'

Mikel Landa, Jan Hirt and Gianni Moscon among those hoping to guide the Belgian to yellow for Soudal Quick-Step

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Remco Evenepoel has said he is aiming for a "good Tour" and some "nice results" at the Tour de France, as Soudal Quick-Step announced their team for the race on Tuesday.

Notably, though, the Belgian and his team stopped short of saying they were aiming for the win. This might be partly explained by the fact that the 24-year-old is riding his debut Tour, and because he is on his way back from injuries suffered in the mass crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

