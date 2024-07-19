Remco Evenepoel on Tadej Pogačar: He's not the same as us

Belgian was unable to follow Tadej Pogačar's attack on the climb to Isola 2000 on Friday

Tadej Pogačar (left) and Remco Evenepoel on stage 19 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

Remco Evenepoel is riding the Grand Tour of his life, possibly even better than when he won the Vuelta a España in 2022, and yet he sits third on the Tour de France's general classification, behind two riders who might be some of the best ever.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider is now seven minutes behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and two minutes behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) after stage 19 of the Tour, another day where Pogačar was better than anyone, but Evenepoel matched Vingegaard.

