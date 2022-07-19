Samuel Sánchez: Tadej Pogačar can 'make a big difference' on Mur de Péguère descent
The former Spanish pro predicts that the trio of Pyrenean stages will begin with a bang
Two Pyrenean summit finishes may look, on paper at least, the best places for Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) to reduce his deficit to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the final week of the Tour de France, but one of the century's best descenders, Samuel Sánchez, believes that Pogačar can take back most time on stage 16 that finishes with a 28km descent.
Following a rest day in Carcassonne, the race resumes with a 178km stage to Foix, the fearsomely steep Mur de Péguère topping out less than 30km from the finishing town.
A technical descent follows until the finish, and former Spanish pro Sánchez - who finished second overall at the 2010 Tour and who was renowned for his daredevil descending - told Cycling Weekly that Pogačar can use the downhill to claw back time on Vingegaard.
"You can make a big difference on a descent - mucha, mucha, mucha, " he said, before referencing the possibility of thunderstorms later in the stage. "If it rains, even more."
The 2008 Olympic road race champion explained that having teammates in the breakaway will be crucial to those who have GC ambitions.
"Not just for Pogačar or Vingegaard, but anyone who wants to jump onto the podium or move up the GC, this is a stage when you need a teammate ahead," he continued.
"Why? Because after the Mur de Péguère there are 30kms remaining to the finish, and there's a long way to pedal still. At the beginning of the descent it's technical and there's a lot of pedalling to be done before Foix. It's not like a 30km descent you see on the Galibier or the Croix de la Fer.
"That's why it's going to be important to have a rider in front who can pull and take you forward. If you have one teammate ahead of you who can wait and then pull you for a few kilometres, you're going to be able to take time [on others]. I remember one year [in 2019] Mikel Landa attacked there, he had teammates ahead of him, and they helped him create a big gap.
"It will be a stage where we're going to see a lot of movement. If UAE, Jumbo or Movistar put a rider in the breakaway, it means there's going to be attacks on the Mur de Péguère from their riders, and [those in the break] will be there to work for their riders to increase their advantage."
The final three kilometres of the Péguère include ramps approaching 18 percent. Should Pogačar attack two kilometres from the summit? "That's sufficient," Sánchez responded. "Especially if Pogačar sets a good rhythm and has [Marc] Soler and [Rafa] Majka with him."
The stage is the only one in this year's Tour that finishes with a descent, and Sánchez added that the parcours could cause some teams to upgrade their bike set-ups. "When you attack full-gas descending and there's still a lot of riding left, you need to put a 54 [cassette on]."
Sánchez - who now runs his own junior team and has ambitions on developing a professional one in the future - predicted "three crazy stages in the Pyrenees.
"We're going to have a battle every day," he said. "If I was Pogačar and I have Vingegaard two minutes ahead of me, I have to attack him. I can't wait until the [stage 20] time trial.
"He has to try something every day if he has the strength and for sure he will try on the Mur de Péguère because it's a hard, narrow climb that suits him.
"We have seen it with Tom Pidcock on the Alpe d'Huez stage. He was the strongest rider that stage, but he made the difference through his descending. He took a minute [on the rest] and that's how he won the stage. It was a lesson in how to descend on the bike."
The composite of the breakaways in the coming days will largely be the same group of riders, Sánchez said, owing to the fatigue in the peloton. There's also a possibility that a rider lower down the GC could infiltrate the breakaway and move up, just like Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) did on stage 14 when he moved up to seventh overall.
Sánchez added: "The breakaways in the last week won't be full of riders who want to be there, but riders who can be there. It's a question of who has strength. This is the difference between the first and the last week in the Tour, and we're going to see the same riders in the breakaway.
"If [Movistar's Enric] Mas attacks - he's currently 10 minutes down [9-58 off Vingegaard - ed], and he gets to the line five or six minutes ahead of the peloton, he will be in the middle of the fight for the podium again."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Five things to look out for during week three of the Tour de France 2022
From Ineos Grenadiers trying something on to the sprinters' last gasp chances
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Spotted at the Tour de France: Toms Skujiņš Trek Madone SLR
The Trek-Segafredo rider continues to ride selflessly in the service of others at the this year's race aboard the radically redesigned Madone
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Five things to look out for during week three of the Tour de France 2022
From Ineos Grenadiers trying something on to the sprinters' last gasp chances
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 16 preview: Expect the winner to come from a decisive breakaway
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 16
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
‘I’ve still got the TT up my sleeve’: Geraint Thomas pins GC hopes on final Tour de France time trial
'If a situation works for both of you then yeah, definitely we’d work together' - Welshman refuses to rule out alliance with Tadej Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Two riders face further Covid testing at Tour de France, top 20 not affected
150 riders cleared to begin second week of racing, two riders test results being sent for further examination
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jasper Philipsen: Mark Cavendish not being here played a role in Tour de France stage win
Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter ends long wait for win at "highest level possible"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Motorbikes, blackboards, hope and sunflowers: My day as part of the Tour de France breakaway
You simply have to keep believing in the breakaway's success
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma aim to reset after disastrous day of pain at Tour de France
Steven Kruijswijk and Primož Roglič abandon Tour and Jonas Vingegaard and Tiesj Benoot crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France peloton suffer through 40º heat: 'For sure it's not healthy'
The UCI enacted their Extreme Weather Protocol on the transition stage before the second rest day
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published