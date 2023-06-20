SD Worx back on top at Tour de Suisse with stage and GC wins
Dutch squad back to winning ways after losing out on stage three of the race
SD Worx stamped its authority on the women’s peloton this afternoon as Niamh Fisher-Black won the final stage of the Tour de Suisse and her team-mate Marlen Reusser clung on to take GC victory.
Fisher-Black was celebrating her maiden WorldTour victory after winning a two-up sprint against Canyon-SRAM leader Kasia Niewiadoma.
The New Zealander becomes the ninth different rider on the SD Worx team to win a race this season, a season which it has dominated.
The Netherlands-registered squad had a historic run of 20 wins come to an end yesterday when Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) won stage three of the Tour de Suisse.
Fisher-Black is in her third year in the top flight of the sport. Noted for her climbing ability she often finds herself playing a support role to the galacticos on SD Worx’s stacked roster. Today was her first win since the 2020 New Zealand national championships.
She had been the first to respond when Australian champion Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo) attacked with 49km left to race. Niewiadoma made it across to her and her team-mate Tiffany Cromwell, who had been part of the day’s break, proceeded to work to pull the trio clear of the peloton.
After Cromwell left the pair to continue chasing the remains of the day’s break, Fisher-Black left Niewiadoma, who started the day 2.07 off Reusser’s GC lead, to do most of the work.
With 45km left to race further attacks in the peloton began to splinter the group and left Reusser with just one team-mate in Demi Vollering. Then with 24km to go Vollering attacked over the top of one of the race’s many punchy climbs as Niewiadoma reached a lead that would have been enough to put her into the GC lead.
The Swiss, however, used her prodigious power to begin to reel in the Polish rider. At the finish she was just 36 seconds back from Niewiadoma, smiling as she was told of her team-mate's stage victory.
It was the first time Reusser has celebrated victory in her home stage race.
Speaking at the finish she said: “I’m so happy that was such a big goal of mine I was dreaming for that and the team supported this 100% and did everything to make this happened. It’s a dream come true.”
Aksed about her decision to go solo with 24km to race she said: “It was not a good situation because Kasia was riding full gas in the front and Trek weren’t helping. It was just Demi and me left and Demi was riding on the front and not getting any help, so I thought it was best to go on the offensive. I was really happy with that situation.”
Normal service has been resumed.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Oquo's first range of road wheels keeps rider's tire options open
Eight new wheels offer up to three different profiles with a mix of carbon and alloy rims to allow riders to tune their ride for either aero, lightweight, comfort or performance.
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
'I'm on my own, and everyone knows I'm a favourite' - Fred Wright aims for glory at British National Championships
The Bahrain Victorious rider will take to the start line of both the TT and the road race as a favourite
By Adam Becket • Published