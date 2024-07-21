Tadej Pogačar: 'There will always be doubts... but cycling is the cleanest sport'

Tour de France champion addresses critics, saying it would be "super stupid" to dope

Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
News

Newly-crowned Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar admitted that there will "always be doubts" over whether cycling is free of doping, but argued it was the "cleanest sport".

Speaking in his post-victory press conference on Sunday evening, the UAE Team Emirates rider also called the idea of doping "super stupid" and that "it's not worth it".

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

