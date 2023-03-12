Tadej Pogačar wraps up 'dream' victory at Paris-Nice with solo stage win
Slovenian finishes 53 seconds clear of David Gaudu, with Jonas Vingegaard third and Simon Yates fourth
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tadej Pogačar’s astonishing run of success during the open weeks of this season continued on the final day of Paris-Nice when he rode away from his GC rivals to claim solo victory on the sunny Promenade des Anglais to wrap up the overall title.
The victory was his ninth of the season in just 13 days of racing and his superiority was such that he squashed all trace of suspense from what is traditionally a high-octane and closely fought final stage in ‘the race to the sun’.
“It was always my goal and my dream to win Paris-Nice and now that I’ve done it it’s incredible,” said the UAE Team Emirates rider after cruising home 33 seconds clear of a four-man group, bowing as he crossed the line. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) led in the chasers, just ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).
This increased his overall lead to 53 seconds over Gaudu, the biggest winning margin seen at Paris-Nice since Richie Porte won the 2013 edition by 55 seconds.
“They say attack is the best defence," said Pogačar, whose home in Monaco is just a kilometres from Nice. “I really know these roads, I do a lot of training on them, I knew how my legs were and how much I could do on the final climb.
“The level of competition was huge and to be alongside Gaudu and Vingegaard on the podium is really special because they’re great riders. If I don’t win anything else till the end of the season I can be relaxed because I’ve won here,” he concluded, a sentiment that his rivals are unlikely to take as a sign of the Slovenian easing back on his racing objectives.
As is typically the case on the short final stage in the hills overlooking Nice, the action was frantic right from the start. King of the Mountains leader Jonas Gregaard instigated it with an instant attack as he searched to defend the polka-dot jersey. More riders came and went at the front over the first half of the stage, with the peloton never much more than a minute in arrears.
On the stage’s fourth ascent, the first-category Col de Peille, Bahrain Victorious climber Wout Poels bridged across to the leader and then continued ahead on his own. He led over the top and through the intermediate sprint that followed.
Behind the Dutchman, Groupama-FDJ attempted to set up Gaudu for the sprint, but Pogačar managed to avoid getting boxed in as he been three days before and sped past the Breton climber to take the four bonus available behind Poels, this little victory edging the Slovenian’s overall lead out to 14 seconds.
Coming onto the Col d’Eze, the race’s final climb, UAE’s pace on the front of the peloton quickly snuffed out the hopes of Poels. Felix Grossschartner did the initial damage on Pogačar’s behalf until Simon Yates sprang past with 19km remaining, the race leader, Gaudu and Vingegaard on his wheel. A few hundred metres later, as this quartet tackled a steep left-hand bend, Pogačar accelerated away.
Initially, none of his rivals responded. Gaudu tried to, but was quickly reeled in by Vingegaard, Yates and Jorgenson. Yet, even though this quartet collaborated, Pogačar continued to boost his advantage relentlessly. He crossed the Col d’Eze 45 seconds ahead of the foursome, gained a few more seconds on the false flat beyond and then cruised down into Nice with barely any pressure at all, milking the crowd’s applause on the finish straight, his Paris-Nice debut an absolute triumph.
2023 Paris-Nice stage eight: Nice > Nice, 118.4km
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE-Team Emirates, in 2.51-02
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 33secs
3. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at same time
4. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco AlUla, at same time
5. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Movistar, at same time
6. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, at 43secs
7. Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time
8. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at same time
9. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at same time
10. Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain-Victorious, at same time
General classification after stage eight
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE-Team Emirates, in 24-01.38
2. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 53secs
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-39
4. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco AlUla, at 2-14
5. Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain-Victorious, 2-56
6. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, at 3-17
7. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 3-19
8. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Movistar, at same time
9. Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, at 4-05
10. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at 4-56
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Lefevere suggests UCI is 'short of cash' after fining Alaphilippe
Soudal Quick-Step rails against the ruling body after his French team leader is penalised for removing his helmet while racing
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
Ask the expert: What is heart rate variability and does it matter?
Marco Altini highlights the importance of an overlooked marker of fatigue
By Marco Altini • Published
-
Big two becomes big three as Gaudu joins Pogačar and Vingegaard at Paris-Nice
Tadej Pogačar might have won again, but it was close, and David Gaudu could yet win Paris-Nice
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'He cracked a little bit': First blow to Tadej Pogačar at Paris-Nice as Jonas Vingegaard fades
UAE Team Emirates rider is back in yellow on French soil for the first time since stage 11 of last year's Tour de France
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar takes Paris-Nice lead with dominant mountaintop victory on stage four
The Slovenian will wear the yellow leader's jersey on stage five
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tom Boonen invited to test Colnago V4Rs after criticism of Tadej Pogačar's bike
Boonen and fellow ex-pro Dirk de Wolf invited to Italy for a "public conversation" on the data they used to make claim that bike hindered two-time Tour de France champion
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Fear or insurance: Why does Tadej Pogačar keep sprinting for bonus seconds at Paris-Nice?
UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian maestro has 12 seconds on his GC competitors already thanks to bonus sprints
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who's going to top the GC at Paris-Nice? Seven contenders to watch out for
It might be billed as the Vingegaard vs Pogačar show, but there's more depth to the GC than you might think
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Strade Bianche 2023: all you need to know about the route
All the key route info on the Tuscan classic
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Strade Bianche 2023: Key information on streaming services available
All the updates you need on how to watch the Italian one day race
By Cycling Weekly • Published