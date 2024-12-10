'There's still some room for improvement' - Tadej Pogačar thinks he can get even better in 2025

After winning the Triple Crown of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and the World Championships, Pogačar wants more

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning the 2024 World Championships road race
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Come on, let’s be honest: Tadej Pogačar can’t really get any better. Like, seriously, how can he possibly be a better cyclist? Attack at the start of races as opposed to 100km or 80km to go? Win Grand Tours by 30 minutes instead of 10, and Monuments by 15 minutes as opposed to three?

The Slovenian is on the road to completing cycling, three Tours de France, one Giro d’Italia, and seven Monuments already stored away in the back pockets of his rainbow jersey. And somehow, in a declaration that surely has the entire peloton mouthing expletives, the 26-year-old still believes he can get better.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1