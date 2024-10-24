Tadej Pogačar, 'best cyclist in world', to stay at UAE Team Emirates until at least 2030

The Slovenian previously had a contract until 2027, but has extended by three more seasons

Tadej Pogačar at the World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar will ride for UAE Team Emirates until at least 2030, it was announced on Thursday afternoon. The Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and world champion already had a contract until 2027, but his new deal gives him one of the longest in the peloton.

The Slovenian had one of the all-time years in 2024, winning 25 times in just 58 days races, including the "Triple Crown" of the Tour, Giro and World Championships, and two Monuments in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like