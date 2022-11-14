Tom Pidcock to debut Cyclo-cross rainbow jersey on 19 November in Belgium

Tom Pidcock has confirmed that he will debut his cyclocross world champions jersey at Merksplas Superprestige in Belgium on 19 November.

Up until recently the world champion’s cyclocross schedule had been unknown with Pidcock and his coaches reportedly considering the Superprestige race in Belgium followed by the World Cup stop in Overijse, Belgium on 20 November.

Pidcock has now confirmed (opens in new tab) that he will compete in both races on social media.

The British rider shared an image of him wearing his rainbow jersey on Instagram with the caption: “Cross is coming, can’t wait to race for the first time in these beautiful stripes in just over a week's time.”

Pidcock has not raced since the Tour of Britain in September, which was shortened due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He finished second overall at the race behind the overall winner Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar.

Pidcock is yet to race in his cyclocross world champion’s jersey since he won the title in Fayetteville, USA in style in January.

The Leeds-born rider had an impressive season on the road making his debut at the Tour de France. At the Tour in July Pidcock also took a spectacular maiden stage win on Alpe d’Huez.

It is still currently unknown as to whether Pidcock intends to attempt to defend his cyclocross world title next February.

When asked about next year’s world championships at the recent Tour de France route announcement, Pidcock said: “I don’t know yet, crossing in the winter and being good in the classics is a difficult combination, I’m definitely going to ‘cross, although I don’t know exactly how much yet.”

WOUT VAN AERT'S CYCLOCROSS CALENDAR REVEALED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, parts of Belgian superstar Wout Van Aert’s cyclocross schedule are continuing to materialise. According to reports from Het Laatse Nieuws (opens in new tab) the Belgian will make his season debut in Kortrijk, Belgium on 26 November.

After racing in Kortrijk, Van Aert is expected to compete at various World Cups and the Belgian Championships before returning to the cyclocross world championships in February.

Last year Van Aert skipped the world championships as he prepared for the “opening weekend” of the road season in which he took the honours at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma team have already suggested that the spring classics are one of their riders main targets for 2023 with the Belgian aiming for Tour of Flanders or Paris Roubaix victory in April.

Either way, if Tom Pidcock aims to defend his cyclocross world title next year then the competition with Van Aert could make for fireworks in the muddy fields of Belgium.