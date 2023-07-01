Tour de France 2023 withdrawals: Enric Mas the first rider to quit the Tour as Richard Carapaz crashes

After the opening stage of the 2023 Tour de France, just one rider had been forced to withdraw from the race: Movistar team leader Enric Mas. 

The Spaniard, who left last year's Tour before stage 19 after contracting Covid-19, came down in a crash on a fast descent with around 20km to race. After a few minutes spent in discussion with his team sports director on the side of the road, the dejected 28 year-old decided to abandon. 

The crash also brought down Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost). Despite injuries to both knees, the Ecuadorian champion finished the stage and will await further assessment before continuing the race on stage two.

Last year, 134 riders finished the 2022 Tour de France after 42 riders failed to finish. With 20 stages still remaining, there is potential for plenty more dropouts - which Cycling Weekly will keep updated stage-by-stage. 

Tour de France abandonments

Stage one

Enric Mas (Movistar)

