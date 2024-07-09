Tour de France cyclist rode 136.6-kilometres on a 'rest day'

Jayco–AlUla rider Chris Harper logged a 136.6 kilometre ride on the Tour de France rest day, covering over twice the distance of most of the peloton, after nine days of racing.

The Australian rider casually left the automatic "Moring Ride" title on the activity, in which he covered the distance in a little under four hours, at 36 kilometres per hour/22 miles per hour.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

