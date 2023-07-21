Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 official start list
Here are all the riders competing in the second edition of the race, which begins 23 July
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have invited 22 teams to take part in the 2023 edition of the race. These include the 15 women’s WorldTour teams, the two best-ranked Continental teams (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling and Lifeplus-Wahoo), and five others: AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step, Arkéa Pro Cycling, Cofidis, St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 and Team Coop-Hitec Products.
Below are the 154 riders taking part in the race's second edition.
Canyon-Sram
Sarah Roy
Ricarda Bauernfeind
Elise Chabbey
Kasia Niewiadoma
Soroya Paladin
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka
Alice Towers
EF Education-Tibco-SVB
Veronica Ewers
Alison Jackson
Kathrin Hammes
Georgia Williams
Letizia Borghesi
Magdeleine Vallieres
Sara Poidevin
FDJ-Suez
Vittoria Guazzini
Jade Wiel
Évita Muzic
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
Loes Agedeest
Grace Brown
Marta Cavalli
Fenix-Deceuninck
Marthe Truyen
Yara Kastelijn
Christina Schweinberger
Julie Van de Velde
Evy Kuijpers
Sanne Cant
Julie De Wilde
Human Powered Health
Eri Yonamine
Alice Barnes
Henrietta Christie
Antri Christoforou
Barbara Malcotti
Marjolein van't Geloof
Audrey Cordon-Ragot
Israel Premier Tech Roland
Elizabeth Stannard
Lara Vieceli
Nathalie Eklund
Tamara Dronova
Claire Steels
Fien Delbaere
Elena Hartmann
Jumbo-Visma
Marianna Vos
Riejanne Markus
Coryn Labecki
Eva van Agt
Amber Kraak
Anna Henderson
Karlijn Swinkels
Lidl-Trek
Lizzie Deignan
Ilaria Sanguineti
Lauretta Hanson
Amanda Spratt
Elisa Longo Borghini
Lucinda Brand
Elisa Balsamo
Liv Racing TeqFind
Caroline Andersson
Rachele Barbieri
Thalita De Jong
Jeanne Korevaar
Silke Smulders
Quinty Ton
Mavi García
Movistar
Annemiek van Vleuten
Liane Lippert
Floortje Mackaij
Aude Biannic
Emma Norsgaard
Paula Patiño
Sheyla Gutiérrez
Team dsm-firmenich
Megan Jastrab
Pfeiffer Georgi
Léa Curinier
Esmée Peperkamp
Juliette Labous
Elise Uijen
Charlotte Kool
SD Worx
Demi Vollering
Lotte Kopecky
Lorena Wiebes
Mischa Bredewold
Marlen Reusser
Christine Majerus
Elena Cecchini
UAE Team ADQ
Alena Amialiusik
Olivia Baril
Silvia Persico
Lizzie Holden
Eleonora Gasparrini
Chiara Consonni
Erica Magnaldi
Uno-X Pro Cycling
Marte Berg Edseth
Wilma Olausson
Hannah Ludwig
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad
Susanne Andersen
Anouska Koster
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
Kathrin Schweinberger
Arianna Fidanza
Sandra Alonso
Nina Berton
Cédrine Kerbaol
Alice Maria Arzuffi
Marta Lach
Lifeplus-Wahoo
Natalie Grinczer
Babette van der Wolf
Kaja Rysz
Margaux Vigie
Ella Wyllie
April Tacey
Typhaine Laurance
AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
Justine Ghekiere
Maaike Boogard
Mireia Benito
Romy Kasper
Julia Borgström
Lotta Henttala
Arkéa Pro Cycling
Megan Armitage
Danielle de Francesco
Anaïs Morichon
Anastasiya Kolesava
Amandine Fouquenet
Maaike Coljé
Marie-Morgane Le Deunff
Cofidis
Gabrielle Pilote Fortin
Špela Kern
Morgane Coston
Rachel Neylan
Josie Talbot
Clara Koppenburg
Martina Alzini
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
Coralie Demay
Simone Boilard
Dilyxine Miermont
Célia Le Mouel
Sandrine Bideau
Camille Fahy
Margot Pompanon
Team Coop-Hitec Products
Jenny Rissveds
Lucie Jounier
India Grangier
Tiril Jørgensen
Stine Dale
Josie Nelson
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 begins on 23 July in Clermont-Ferrand. It comprises eight stages, and finishes with an individual time trial in Pau on 30 July.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Pirelli issues recall of flagship P Zero Race TLR tires in 28mm width
A voluntary recall has been issued as now it transpires there are "certain problems of compatibility of the tire with some wheel rims"
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Liv bikes are ready for the Tour de France Femmes – and built for women cyclists everywhere
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift rolls out on July 23, and leading women’s bike brand Liv Cycling will be there from start to finish
By Sponsored • Published
-
Which new national champions will be at the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes?
There will be some new riders in distinctive jerseys in Bilbao this weekend, and in Clermont-Ferrand in a month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023: Everything you need to know
Information about the route, start list and how to watch the women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
97 days until the Tour de France Femmes: How do the main contenders stack up?
Will Annemiek van Vleuten win once again or can her challengers pull on the yellow jersey for the first time
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'How much time do you have?': The untold story of the Tour de France Femmes
With 100 days to go until this year's edition, Cycling Weekly uncovers a decade-long battle for a women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Women’s WorldTour calendar 'a mess' and 'a nonsense' says Movistar boss
The UCI must invest in the bottom of the pyramid to ensure the sport’s future says Sebastián Unzué
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
No win for Jonas Vingegaard? Cycling Weekly's bold predictions for the 2023 season
With under a fortnight until the WorldTour kicks off this year, it is time to take a look into our crystal ball
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From the World Championships to Paris-Roubaix: Cycling Weekly's wins of 2022
It is hard to look past Annemiek van Vleuten, but we tried, so here is the best win of the year, plus nine more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten to target Vuelta-Tour-Giro treble again next season
The Dutchwoman plans to retire at the end of 2023
By Tom Davidson • Published