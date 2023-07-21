Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 official start list

Here are all the riders competing in the second edition of the race, which begins 23 July

The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have invited 22 teams to take part in the 2023 edition of the race. These include the 15 women’s WorldTour teams, the two best-ranked Continental teams (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling and Lifeplus-Wahoo), and five others: AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step, Arkéa Pro Cycling, Cofidis, St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 and Team Coop-Hitec Products. 

Below are the 154 riders taking part in the race's second edition. 

Canyon-Sram 

Sarah Roy
Ricarda Bauernfeind
Elise Chabbey
Kasia Niewiadoma
Soroya Paladin
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka
Alice Towers

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

Veronica Ewers
Alison Jackson
Kathrin Hammes
Georgia Williams
Letizia Borghesi
Magdeleine Vallieres
Sara Poidevin

FDJ-Suez

Vittoria Guazzini
Jade Wiel
Évita Muzic
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
Loes Agedeest
Grace Brown
Marta Cavalli

Fenix-Deceuninck

Marthe Truyen
Yara Kastelijn
Christina Schweinberger
Julie Van de Velde
Evy Kuijpers
Sanne Cant
Julie De Wilde

Human Powered Health

Eri Yonamine
Alice Barnes
Henrietta Christie
Antri Christoforou
Barbara Malcotti
Marjolein van't Geloof
Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Israel Premier Tech Roland 

Elizabeth Stannard
Lara Vieceli
Nathalie Eklund
Tamara Dronova
Claire Steels
Fien Delbaere
Elena Hartmann

Jumbo-Visma

Marianna Vos
Riejanne Markus
Coryn Labecki
Eva van Agt
Amber Kraak
Anna Henderson
Karlijn Swinkels

Lidl-Trek

Lizzie Deignan
Ilaria Sanguineti
Lauretta Hanson
Amanda Spratt
Elisa Longo Borghini
Lucinda Brand
Elisa Balsamo

Liv Racing TeqFind

Caroline Andersson
Rachele Barbieri
Thalita De Jong
Jeanne Korevaar
Silke Smulders
Quinty Ton
Mavi García

Movistar

Annemiek van Vleuten
Liane Lippert
Floortje Mackaij
Aude Biannic
Emma Norsgaard
Paula Patiño
Sheyla Gutiérrez

Team dsm-firmenich

Megan Jastrab
Pfeiffer Georgi
Léa Curinier
Esmée Peperkamp
Juliette Labous
Elise Uijen
Charlotte Kool

SD Worx

Demi Vollering
Lotte Kopecky
Lorena Wiebes
Mischa Bredewold
Marlen Reusser
Christine Majerus
Elena Cecchini

UAE Team ADQ

Alena Amialiusik
Olivia Baril
Silvia Persico
Lizzie Holden
Eleonora Gasparrini
Chiara Consonni
Erica Magnaldi

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Marte Berg Edseth
Wilma Olausson
Hannah Ludwig
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad
Susanne Andersen
Anouska Koster

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling 

Kathrin Schweinberger
Arianna Fidanza
Sandra Alonso
Nina Berton
Cédrine Kerbaol
Alice Maria Arzuffi
Marta Lach

Lifeplus-Wahoo 

Natalie Grinczer
Babette van der Wolf
Kaja Rysz
Margaux Vigie
Ella Wyllie
April Tacey
Typhaine Laurance

AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
Justine Ghekiere
Maaike Boogard
Mireia Benito
Romy Kasper
Julia Borgström
Lotta Henttala

Arkéa Pro Cycling

Megan Armitage
Danielle de Francesco
Anaïs Morichon
Anastasiya Kolesava
Amandine Fouquenet
Maaike Coljé
Marie-Morgane Le Deunff

Cofidis

Gabrielle Pilote Fortin
Špela Kern
Morgane Coston
Rachel Neylan
Josie Talbot
Clara Koppenburg
Martina Alzini

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

Coralie Demay
Simone Boilard
Dilyxine Miermont
Célia Le Mouel
Sandrine Bideau
Camille Fahy
Margot Pompanon

Team Coop-Hitec Products

Jenny Rissveds
Lucie Jounier
India Grangier
Tiril Jørgensen
Stine Dale
Josie Nelson
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 begins on 23 July in Clermont-Ferrand. It comprises eight stages, and finishes with an individual time trial in Pau on 30 July. 

