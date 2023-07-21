Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 official start list

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have invited 22 teams to take part in the 2023 edition of the race. These include the 15 women’s WorldTour teams, the two best-ranked Continental teams (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling and Lifeplus-Wahoo), and five others: AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step, Arkéa Pro Cycling, Cofidis, St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 and Team Coop-Hitec Products.

Below are the 154 riders taking part in the race's second edition.

Canyon-Sram

Sarah Roy

Ricarda Bauernfeind

Elise Chabbey

Kasia Niewiadoma

Soroya Paladin

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka

Alice Towers

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

Veronica Ewers

Alison Jackson

Kathrin Hammes

Georgia Williams

Letizia Borghesi

Magdeleine Vallieres

Sara Poidevin

FDJ-Suez

Vittoria Guazzini

Jade Wiel

Évita Muzic

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

Loes Agedeest

Grace Brown

Marta Cavalli

Fenix-Deceuninck

Marthe Truyen

Yara Kastelijn

Christina Schweinberger

Julie Van de Velde

Evy Kuijpers

Sanne Cant

Julie De Wilde

Human Powered Health

Eri Yonamine

Alice Barnes

Henrietta Christie

Antri Christoforou

Barbara Malcotti

Marjolein van't Geloof

Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Israel Premier Tech Roland

Elizabeth Stannard

Lara Vieceli

Nathalie Eklund

Tamara Dronova

Claire Steels

Fien Delbaere

Elena Hartmann

Jumbo-Visma

Marianna Vos

Riejanne Markus

Coryn Labecki

Eva van Agt

Amber Kraak

Anna Henderson

Karlijn Swinkels

Lidl-Trek

Lizzie Deignan

Ilaria Sanguineti

Lauretta Hanson

Amanda Spratt

Elisa Longo Borghini

Lucinda Brand

Elisa Balsamo

Liv Racing TeqFind

Caroline Andersson

Rachele Barbieri

Thalita De Jong

Jeanne Korevaar

Silke Smulders

Quinty Ton

Mavi García

Movistar

Annemiek van Vleuten

Liane Lippert

Floortje Mackaij

Aude Biannic

Emma Norsgaard

Paula Patiño

Sheyla Gutiérrez

Team dsm-firmenich

Megan Jastrab

Pfeiffer Georgi

Léa Curinier

Esmée Peperkamp

Juliette Labous

Elise Uijen

Charlotte Kool

SD Worx

Demi Vollering

Lotte Kopecky

Lorena Wiebes

Mischa Bredewold

Marlen Reusser

Christine Majerus

Elena Cecchini

UAE Team ADQ

Alena Amialiusik

Olivia Baril

Silvia Persico

Lizzie Holden

Eleonora Gasparrini

Chiara Consonni

Erica Magnaldi

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Marte Berg Edseth

Wilma Olausson

Hannah Ludwig

Maria Giulia Confalonieri

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad

Susanne Andersen

Anouska Koster

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Kathrin Schweinberger

Arianna Fidanza

Sandra Alonso

Nina Berton

Cédrine Kerbaol

Alice Maria Arzuffi

Marta Lach

Lifeplus-Wahoo

Natalie Grinczer

Babette van der Wolf

Kaja Rysz

Margaux Vigie

Ella Wyllie

April Tacey

Typhaine Laurance

AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Justine Ghekiere

Maaike Boogard

Mireia Benito

Romy Kasper

Julia Borgström

Lotta Henttala

Arkéa Pro Cycling

Megan Armitage

Danielle de Francesco

Anaïs Morichon

Anastasiya Kolesava

Amandine Fouquenet

Maaike Coljé

Marie-Morgane Le Deunff

Cofidis

Gabrielle Pilote Fortin

Špela Kern

Morgane Coston

Rachel Neylan

Josie Talbot

Clara Koppenburg

Martina Alzini

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

Coralie Demay

Simone Boilard

Dilyxine Miermont

Célia Le Mouel

Sandrine Bideau

Camille Fahy

Margot Pompanon

Team Coop-Hitec Products

Jenny Rissveds

Lucie Jounier

India Grangier

Tiril Jørgensen

Stine Dale

Josie Nelson

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 begins on 23 July in Clermont-Ferrand. It comprises eight stages, and finishes with an individual time trial in Pau on 30 July.