Tour de France stage seven preview

All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage seven

Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

Stage seven of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Tomblaine and finishes atop of La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

When is stage seven of the Tour de France taking place?

The Tour de France stage seven takes place on Friday, July 8, starting at 12:15 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:29 BST. 

How long is stage seven of the Tour de France?

The Tour de France stage seven will be 176.3km long.

Tour de France stage seven: expected timings

RouteDistance to goAnticipated Time (BST)
Tomblaine176.4km12:15
Gérardmer75.2km14:36
Col des Croix40.3km15:26
La Super Planche Des Belles Filles0km16:29

Tour de France stage seven route

Tour de France stage seven

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This stage is a good deal tamer than the first time this final climb was used three years ago. On this occasion, the peloton only crosses a couple of small hills as it travels towards Thibaut Pinot’s home town of Mélisey, before switching due east just before it arrives. There’s another short climb, from which the route descends into the bottom of the 7km ascent to La Super Planche des Belles Filles. 

Averaging 8.7%, it begins with a steep kilometre, rising sharply through dense forest, then eases for a kilometre before steepening again. There’s a 20% ramp leading up to the traditional Planche des Belles Filles finish, a short section across the ski resort car parks, then the final kilometre on the dirt road, with a ramp that touches 24% not far short of the line.

Useful Tour de France 2022 resources

Tour de France stage seven: what to expect 

This looks a good opportunity for a breakaway to go the distance, a day when the GC teams and favourites are likely to be more focused on sizing each other up on the final climb. 

Events in 2019 suggest that there will be very little between the GC men at the line. Geraint Thomas was the pick of them back then, but another eight riders crossed the line within 10 seconds of the Welshman

Tour de France stage seven: riders to watch

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone in the mix like in 2019. Bora-Hansgrohe are making a point of chasing stages, as well as GC, this season and should have someone in contention – Max Schachmann or 2021 Tour stage winner Patrik Konrad perhaps. This is also the kind of Ardennes-like terrain that will suit Israel-Premier Tech’s Michael Woods.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.