Tour de France 2022 stage ten preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage ten
Stage ten of the Tour de France 2022 starts atop of Morzine's Les Portes du Soleil, and concludes at Megève.
The first of three summit finishes on an airfield runway in this Tour, Megève Altiport could prove the place where some riders’ hopes take flight while others crash and burn.
When is stage ten of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage ten takes place on Tuesday, July 12 starting at 12:40 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:08 BST.
How long is stage ten of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage ten will be 148.1 km long.
Tour de France stage ten: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Morzine
|148.1km
|12:40
|Col de Jambaz
|78.9km
|14:15
|Passy-Marlioz
|24.3km
|15:23
|Megève
|0km
|16:08
Tour de France stage ten route
Megève’s altiport was the setting for back-to-back stage finishes in the Covid shortened Critérium du Dauphiné in 2020, Bora’s Lennard Kämna the winner of the first, Jumbo’s Sepp Kuss the second.
The route towards it today begins in Morzine, tracking northwards to begin with towards the southern edge of Lake Geneva, then turning south from there through undulating terrain to reach Cluses and, soon after, the start of the 21km ascent to the finish. The climb is steady for the most part, getting steeper above the town of Megève, with a final ramp up to the line on the airport runway.
Tour de France stage ten: what to expect
The organisers could have picked more challenging terrain for this stage but are still holding that back for the stages in the southern Alps that are now just ahead. This could well give the breakaway a significant edge, and result in a fierce battle from the start to make it into the escape. Once the break goes, the outcome will largely hinge on the attitude of the team defending yellow. If they want to keep the jersey, they’ll chase. If not, the strongest climber in the break should prevail.
Tour de France stage ten: riders to watch
The 2020 Dauphiné successes enjoyed by Kämna and Kuss suggest that a pure climber should be triumphant, but both of those stages were far harder than this one. That said, the winner will be a proven climber, perhaps a rider who’s also targeting the mountains jersey.
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
