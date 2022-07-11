Tour de France 2022 stage ten preview

Stage ten of the Tour de France 2022 starts atop of Morzine's Les Portes du Soleil, and concludes at Megève.

The first of three summit finishes on an airfield runway in this Tour, Megève Altiport could prove the place where some riders’ hopes take flight while others crash and burn.

When is stage ten of the Tour de France taking place? The Tour de France stage ten takes place on Tuesday, July 12 starting at 12:40 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:08 BST.

How long is stage ten of the Tour de France? The Tour de France stage ten will be 148.1 km long.

Tour de France stage ten: expected timings

Route Distance to go Anticipated Time (BST) Morzine 148.1km 12:40 Col de Jambaz 78.9km 14:15 Passy-Marlioz 24.3km 15:23 Megève 0km 16:08

Tour de France stage ten route

(Image credit: Tour de France)

Megève’s altiport was the setting for back-to-back stage finishes in the Covid shortened Critérium du Dauphiné in 2020, Bora’s Lennard Kämna the winner of the first, Jumbo’s Sepp Kuss the second.

The route towards it today begins in Morzine, tracking northwards to begin with towards the southern edge of Lake Geneva, then turning south from there through undulating terrain to reach Cluses and, soon after, the start of the 21km ascent to the finish. The climb is steady for the most part, getting steeper above the town of Megève, with a final ramp up to the line on the airport runway.

Useful Tour de France 2022 resources

Tour de France stage ten: what to expect

The organisers could have picked more challenging terrain for this stage but are still holding that back for the stages in the southern Alps that are now just ahead. This could well give the breakaway a significant edge, and result in a fierce battle from the start to make it into the escape. Once the break goes, the outcome will largely hinge on the attitude of the team defending yellow. If they want to keep the jersey, they’ll chase. If not, the strongest climber in the break should prevail.

Tour de France stage ten: riders to watch

The 2020 Dauphiné successes enjoyed by Kämna and Kuss suggest that a pure climber should be triumphant, but both of those stages were far harder than this one. That said, the winner will be a proven climber, perhaps a rider who’s also targeting the mountains jersey.