Could we see an American take a Tour de France stage win this year?
The six Americans to watch at the 2023 Tour de France
There will be six Americans tucked away in the 176-rider peloton that's rolling from the Tour de France start line in Bilbao, Spain, this Saturday. All the riders have ridden the Tour before, but only Sepp Kuss comes in as a former stage winner. With less time trial distance than last year and four mountain top finishes, this year's Tour looks to be a very exciting edition and an opportunity for American talent to show themselves. Here's who to look out for in this year's Tour de France.
Quinn Simmons (Lidl Trek)
The freshly crowned U.S. national champion returns for his second Tour — and is still among the youngest riders there at age 22. After a rough spring campaign, the Coloradan seemed reinvigorated by the national championship win and could definitely be a contender for a stage win. He made several breakaways last year, so we could definitely see Simmons gunning for that stage win from the break in this year's Tour.
Nielson Powless (EF Education-Easypost)
After coming within seconds of the yellow jersey last year, earning two top-five finishes and ending 12th overall, California-native Neilson Powless will be looking for that elusive stage win in his fourth appearance at the Tour. With some stellar one-day results in the spring, including a fifth-place finish at the Tour of Flanders, seventh place at Milan San Remo, and a sixth overall at Paris-Nice, we could see Powless taking stage wins or even, looking to improve his General Classification performance.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)
Another Coloradan, Sepp Kuss, returns for his fourth Tour de France appearance and his 11th Grand Tour. After a 14th place overall at this year's Giro d'Italia and helping his teammate Primož Roglič to the overall win, Kuss looks to be a key Super Domestique for Jonas Vingegaard. Kuss won stage 15 in the 2021 Tour de France, and is certainly capable of winning another stage this year; he will be a force in the Alps.
Lawson Craddock (Jayco-Alula)
Lawson Craddock will be racing his third Tour this year, and for the first time since 2018. A strong time trialist and domestique, he will be an important support rider for his team leader Simon Yates as he tries to make an impact on the GC. The Texan had two top-five finishes at last year's Vuelta a España.
Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)
Matteo Jorgenson, a Boise, Idaho native, made his Tour de France debut in 2022 and got himself into several race-winning breakaways, coming very close to winning stage 16 himself. The 23-year-old has had an incredible season so far, winning the overall at the Tour of Oman and coming second overall at the Tour de Romandie. A top five at E3 Saxo Bank Classic and a top-ten finish at the Tour of Flanders shows some incredible versatility. He's definitely a rider to watch for a stellar performance at this year's Tour.
Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM)
Another young rider, Kevin Vermaerke dropped out of last year's Tour de France after breaking his collarbone on stage eight. This year he will be riding in support of GC hopeful Romain Bardet. Vermaerke will be hoping for better luck this year and to finish his first Tour.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Henry Lord is a Cycling Weekly Intern. He grew up in southern Maine and was introduced to mountain biking by his dad. Lord grew up racing mountain bikes and cyclocross across the East Coast as well as downhill and XC skiing. He moved out west to Durango, Colorado to start college at Fort Lewis, where in the last two years he has focused on road racing in addition to studying Communication design and marketing.
-
-
Tour de France 2023: Five unconventional predictions
Never mind who will win the general classification, here's five wild predictions for what will and won't happen this July
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
30-metre mattresses will be used on key Tour de France descent
Race organisers announce new safety measures on eve of Grand Départ in Bilbao
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour de France 2023: Five unconventional predictions
Never mind who will win the general classification, here's five wild predictions for what will and won't happen this July
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Pello Bilbao ready to attack on home roads of the Tour de France Grand Départ
Hailing from nearby Guernica, the Bahrain Victorious rider will be looking to spring a surprise on stage one on Saturday
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France 2023: Live stream the 110th edition
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2023 edition of the Tour de France on TV
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
Berets, wheelies and 'Gora Euskadi': The Tour de France arrives in Bilbao
The team presentation gave an insight into the fervour with which the Tour will be welcomed to the Basque Country
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard not intimidated by Tadej Pogačar's talk of early attacks at Tour de France
"I just have to be ready for it" says defending champion as Grand Départ in Bilbao draws near
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar hoping to take time and yellow on Tour de France opening stages
UAE Team Emirates rider comes into Tour recovering from wrist injury and with Adam Yates as co-leader
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘I have a job to do’: No space for sentimentality for Mark Cavendish at Tour de France
Astana Qazaqstan sprinter says he's as determined as ever to hunt stages at the French Grand Tour
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Beating the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard to a Tour de France stage would be ‘a step up’
Ineos Grenadiers rider heads into second Tour aiming for general classification and stage wins
By Tom Thewlis • Published