'We've both cried during blocks': Inside the Olympic preparations of GB's track sprinting stars

Counting down the days to the sprint finals at the Olympics, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell tell Tom Davidson about their final push to find that decisive tenth of a second

Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

This feature originally appeared in Cycling Weekly magazine on 18 April 2024. Subscribe now and never miss an issue. 

“Flat white please,” say Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in unison. It’s a well-rehearsed coffee order, one that GB’s track sprinting duo have made a hobby of placing around the world. They’ve asked for it at competitions in Switzerland and Egypt, Australia and Hong Kong. Today, though, they’re a stone’s throw from home. It’s late February, the morning after the National Track Championships, and we’re in Manchester, sitting in a café in the trendy Ancoats district, north of the city centre. The sign on the door reads ‘Off The Press’ – Finucane has chosen an apt spot for a magazine interview, notes accompanying press officer, British Cycling's Ellie Stott. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸