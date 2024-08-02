Who is riding the men's road race at the Paris Olympic Games?

The world's best road cyclists will finally converge this weekend at the men's and women's Paris Olympic Games road races, following an unaccustomed three-year wait since the last Games in Tokyo.

Among the big favourites are two riders from Belgium – Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, who have both already won medals in the time trial, Evenepoel striking gold, Van Aert bronze.

Evenepoel's win in that event was all the more impressive due to coming just a week after he finished third in the Tour de France.

The men who beat him in that race, Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, will not be in Paris though, having chosen to sit this one out. Pogačar's absence in particular has raised eyebrows, with the non-selection of his girlfriend Urška Zigart apparently playing a role in his decision not to attend.

The British assault features a strong four-man team including Tom Pidcock – who has already won mountain bike gold at Paris – and Josh Tarling, whose heartbreakingly unlucky puncture in the time trial cost him a medal. They will be accompanied by super-climber Stevie Williams and strong all-rounder Fred Wright.

Great Britain is one of only five teams who have qualified the maximum four riders for the event – the others being Belgium, France, Slovenia and Denmark.

The USA's three-man team features Tour de France star Matteo Jorgensen, accompanied by Magnus Sheffield and Brandon McNulty.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This race is not all about the same old big names from the same old major cycling nations though, and there will be 89 participants from a total of 52 countries from all over the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Olympic Games 2024 men's road race start list

Belgium

EVENEPOEL Remco

VAN AERT Wout

STUYVEN Jasper

BENOOT Tiesj

Great Britain

TARLING Joshua

WRIGHT Fred

WILLIAMS Stephen

PIDCOCK Thomas

United States

MCNULTY Brandon

JORGENSON Matteo

SHEFFIELD Magnus

Slovenia

TRATNIK Jan

MEZGEC Luka

MOHORIČ Matej

NOVAK Domen

France

VAUQUELIN Kévin

MADOUAS Valentin

LAPORTE Christophe

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

Spain

ARANBURU Alex

AYUSO Juan

LAZKANO Oier

Netherlands

HOOLE Daan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

Italy

BETTIOL Alberto

MOZZATO Luca

VIVIANI Elia

Australia

CLARKE Simon

O'CONNOR Ben

MATTHEWS Michael

Switzerland

KÜNG Stefan

HIRSCHI Marc

Portugal

COSTA Rui

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Colombia

BUITRAGO Santiago

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

Norway

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

FOSS Tobias

Germany

POLITT Nils

SCHACHMANN Maximilian

Austria

HALLER Marco

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

Ireland

HEALY Ben

MULLEN Ryan

Canada

WOODS Michael

GEE Derek

Kazakhstan

LUTSENKO Alexey

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

New Zealand

PITHIE Laurence

STRONG Corbin

Eritrea

GIRMAY Biniam

Individual Neutral Athletes

SYRITSA Gleb

Ecuador

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

Poland

ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław

Hungary

VALTER Attila

Latvia

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

Morocco

ED DOGHMY Achraf

Czech Republic

VACEK Mathias

Mongolia

SAINBAYAR Jambaljamts

Japan

ARASHIRO Yukiya

Algeria

HAMZA Yacine

Slovakia

KUBIŠ Lukáš

Uzbekistan

BOCHAROV Dmitriy

Luxembourg

KIRSCH Alex

Venezuela

AULAR Orluis

Israel

EINHORN Itamar

Estonia

MIHKELS Madis

Turkey

ABAY Burak



Panama

ARCHIBOLD Franklin

Thailand

CHAIYASOMBAT Thanakhan

Argentina

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

Ukraine

BUDYAK Anatoliy

China

LYU Xianjing



Iran

LABIB SHOTORBAN Ali

Hong Kong

LAU Wan Yau Vincent

Rwanda

MANIZABAYO Eric

South Korea

KIM Euro

Denmark

BJERG Mikkel

SKJELMOSE Mattias

PEDERSEN Mads

MØRKØV Michael

Brazil

RANGEL Vinicius

Uruguay

FAGÚNDEZ Eric Antonio

Sweden

SÖDERQVIST Jakob

South Africa

GIBBONS Ryan

Serbia

ILIĆ Ognje

Greece

BOUGLAS Georgios