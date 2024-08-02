Who is riding the men's road race at the Paris Olympic Games?

The next Olympic men's road race gold will come from this list of riders

Tokyo Olympics men's road race podium
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By
published
in News

The world's best road cyclists will finally converge this weekend at the men's and women's Paris Olympic Games road races, following an unaccustomed three-year wait since the last Games in Tokyo.

Among the big favourites are two riders from Belgium – Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, who have both already won medals in the time trial, Evenepoel striking gold, Van Aert bronze. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest