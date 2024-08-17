Who's leading the 2024 Vuelta a España after stage one?

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) sprang something of surprise to take the first leader's red jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

McNulty won the first stage of the race, a 12km individual time trial, and will wear the maillot rojo on stage 2. Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek sits in second place, while Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in third.

By winning the first stage, McNulty is also in the lead of the points classification after day one.

22-year-old Vacek has taken the lead in the young riders' classification, but without any climbs on the opening day, the mountain classification will have to wait for stage two.

UAE Team Emirates are in the lead of the team classification, ahead of Lidl-Trek and Team Visma-Lease a Bike

Vuelta a España 2024 stage one: Lisbon - Oeiras

1. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, in 12:35

2. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek, +2s

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3s

4. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ, +6s

5. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike, +8s

6. Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, same time

7. Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Jayco AlUla, +16s

8. Primoz Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +17s

9. Bruno Amirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +18s

10. Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +19s

Vuelta a España 2024 general classification after stage one

1. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, in 12:35

2. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek, +2s

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3s

4. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ, +6s

5. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike, +8s

6. Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, same time

7. Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Jayco AlUla, +16s

8. Primoz Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +17s

9. Bruno Amirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +18s

10. Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +19s

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vuelta a España 2024 points classification after stage one

1. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, 20

2. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek, 17

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, 15

4. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ, 13

5. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike, 11

Vuelta a España 2024 youth classification after stage one

1. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek in 12:37

2. Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +6s

3. Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Jayco AlUla, +14s

4. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +19s

5. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +20s

Vuelta a España 2024 teams classification after stage one

1. UAE Team Emirates in 38:23

2. Lidl-Trek, +12s

3. Visma-Lease a Bike, +13s