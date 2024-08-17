Who's leading the 2024 Vuelta a España after stage one?

The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys

Mcnulty vuelta 2024 stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) sprang something of surprise to take the first leader's red jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

McNulty won the first stage of the race, a 12km individual time trial, and will wear the maillot rojo on stage 2. Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek sits in second place, while Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in third.

