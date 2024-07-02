'You need to have big balls': How Tadej Pogačar blew up the Galibier at the Tour de France

Riding in support of their leader, UAE Team Emirates drove the intensity on a tough fourth stage, and it paid off

Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

In the melee after the finish line, Tadej Pogačar burst through a bubble of journalists, photographers and camera crews. "Guys, please," he pleaded, pushing them aside. The Slovenian wanted to get to his teammates, Juan Ayuso and João Almeida, his two mountain lieutenants, who teed up his stage-winning attack 800m from the summit of the Col du Galibier

When Pogačar reached them, he pulled them into an embrace. It was hard to hear what he told them exactly, his voice drowned out by the clicking of camera shutters, but their smiles told the story. Only four days in, on the biggest mountain day yet at the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates lit the fuse on the general classification. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸