Moon Cerberus rear light review – it's not perfect, but this classic model is still very good

Moon’s Cerberus rear light has been around for a few years now. The innovative design was recognised when it launched in 2018 by Taipei Cycle d&i awards and again in 2019 by iF Design (opens in new tab).

It certainly enhances visibility on the road, but is it still a worthwhile investment fours years on, with so much more competition from the best bike lights on the market?

Moon Cerberus rear light: construction

A built-in 500mAh Li-PO battery powers three LED COBs – two lateral units and a conventional rear-facing unit.

The compact unit measures just 18 x 27 x 64mm and tips the scales at 35g. The Cerberus is mounted by way of two hinged wings, a rubber pad and an o-ring. Three different sized O-rings are supplied: 20-26mm, 26-35mm, 35-52mm.

The rubber pad acts as a cover for the USB-C charging port and a short charging cable is supplied. The unit has an IPX7 rating.

Moon Cerberus rear light: mounting

The mounting system is possibly the most versatile I’ve come across. Two hinged wings ensure that the light fits any shape and size of seat post without compromise. The range of supplied o-rings allows you to mount on narrow frame tubing if space is tight.

For me, the hinged wings could be longer, or placed further down the unit to offer a more stable mount; they sit at one end leaving the other a little less secure. So, while it might be versatile, it's not as secure as it could be and this is a real let-down, in my opinion.

The shape of the light adds to its versatility. I’ve actually mounted it upside down on some bikes; depending on your seat post angle the beam may shine downwards rather than to the rear if mounted the 'right way up'.

Since the Cerberus doesn't come with a clip it can’t be hooked onto a rucksack. I've had it on a pannier rack (with the hinged wings flat) and a helmet. Off the bike, it's clearly not guaranteed to 'fit all'.