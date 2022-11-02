Mythos Elix 3D-printed stem review - technology in search of a component?
The world's first commercially available 3D-printed stem is a real statement, but what does it offer beyond its radical looks?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Although the Mythos Elix seems to offer a glimpse of the future with its 3D-printed, Terminator-like skeletal appearance, its performance is only marginally better than a standard aluminium stem from the present day - it's a claimed 15 per cent stiffer - and it doesn’t offer any weight-saving at all. In fact it was slightly heavier than the fairly low-end Deda stem it replaced. If you like the look of it, you want to stand out from the crowd and you don’t mind paying £500, the Mythos stem could be for you, but 3D printing is arguably better employed elsewhere.
-
+
Exotic looks
-
+
Claimed 15 per cent stiffer than a regular alu stem
-
-
High price
-
-
No weight saving
Why you can trust Cycling Weekly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The Mythos Elix stem comes with a pedigree almost as formidable as its appearance.
It's made by Dimitris Katsanis’s company Metron in Britain. Katsanis was the man behind the UKSI track bike (opens in new tab), he’s also worked with Team Sky and his additive manufactured (3D printed) equipment has been used at the highest level. Bradley Wiggins used 3D-printed titanium custom bars made by Katsanis to break the world Hour Record in 2015 and most recently Metron worked with Pinarello to 3D-print the frame, fork and bars that Filippo Ganna rode to raise the Hour Record bar (opens in new tab) to new heights last month.
We covered the story of the Mythos Elix's launch (opens in new tab) back in May if you want more background.
And if you want to buy one they cost £500 directly from Mythos's website (opens in new tab). Scroll down to the bottom for details of worldwide availability and shipping costs.
Mythos Elix 3D-printed stem: construction
Like Ganna’s bike, the Mythos Elix is made from Scalmalloy, a metal alloy made with scandium, aluminium and magnesium that was developed for 3D printing by Airbus. Scalmalloy has a high strength that makes it ideal for aerospace and professional cycling applications.
The 3D printing process allows components to be stripped back to bare bones - which is why the Mythos Elix has an appearance that recalls the endoskeleton version of Terminator in Judgement Day. This is because, according to Metron, areas of high stress can be eliminated with small local reinforcements, while weight can be reduced ar