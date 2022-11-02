Mythos Elix 3D-printed stem review - technology in search of a component?

The Mythos Elix stem comes with a pedigree almost as formidable as its appearance.

It's made by Dimitris Katsanis’s company Metron in Britain. Katsanis was the man behind the UKSI track bike (opens in new tab), he’s also worked with Team Sky and his additive manufactured (3D printed) equipment has been used at the highest level. Bradley Wiggins used 3D-printed titanium custom bars made by Katsanis to break the world Hour Record in 2015 and most recently Metron worked with Pinarello to 3D-print the frame, fork and bars that Filippo Ganna rode to raise the Hour Record bar (opens in new tab) to new heights last month.

We covered the story of the Mythos Elix's launch (opens in new tab) back in May if you want more background.

And if you want to buy one they cost £500 directly from Mythos's website (opens in new tab). Scroll down to the bottom for details of worldwide availability and shipping costs.

Mythos Elix 3D-printed stem: construction

Like Ganna’s bike, the Mythos Elix is made from Scalmalloy, a metal alloy made with scandium, aluminium and magnesium that was developed for 3D printing by Airbus. Scalmalloy has a high strength that makes it ideal for aerospace and professional cycling applications.

The 3D printing process allows components to be stripped back to bare bones - which is why the Mythos Elix has an appearance that recalls the endoskeleton version of Terminator in Judgement Day. This is because, according to Metron, areas of high stress can be eliminated with small local reinforcements, while weight can be reduced ar