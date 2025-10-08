My bike got stolen and the Police didn't care: I'd have paid full price for my favourite lock but it's unmissable with this Big Deals Day deal

It was after getting my beloved single speed town bike stolen that I decided I needed to up my lock game. While the bike wasn't at all expensive it fitted my needs perfectly. As I began to piece together it's replacement I promised myself that along with the new parts I need to complete the build I'd also invest in one of the best bike locks. I decided on the OnGuard Pitbull.

The Pitbull is a no-nonsense U-lock that's offered in a few different sizes to fit your needs, including an option that includes a cable lock, too. I opted for the Mini version as it fitted in my bag easily and weighs under 3lbs or 1.3kg. Vitally it carries a Sold Secure Diamond rating that means it's resistant to bolt cutters and other tools of the bike theft trade.

To cut a long story short it continued to keep my bike safe and I'd have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone who wants a portable but still sturdy lock.

It features a 14mm hardened steel shackle that's resistant to bolt cutters as well using OnGuard's tried-and-tested X4P Quattro locking mechanism. Other details include a key that features a small light to assist you with unlocking your bike in the dark.

I remain happy with my Pitbull Mini but a year or so ago I was fortunate to test a few locks for Cycling Weekly. And the Foldylock Compact lock from Seatylock left me impressed.

Like the Pitbull Mini it's designed to be easy to carry, which is essential for me when it comes to choosing a lock. While a huge chain will likely deter even the most determined of bike thieves carrying it around takes all the fun out of the ride.

As the name suggests, the Foldylock Compact is both small and foldbable. And it really is neat. Measuring just 7.45” / 18.9cm long by 2.35” / 6 cm wide it comes with a plastic carry case that you attach to bottle cage mounts, or you can just carry it in your bag. Either way at just 2.2lbs or a little over 1kg I barely noticed it was there.

It's small size made it a breeze to use, and while the external circumference of 33” or 85cm does mean that you're somewhat restricted in what you lock your bike to, I never had a problem finding an appropriate bike stand or sign post.