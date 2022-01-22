BTWin 100 City Cycling Rain Overtrousers Review

If your commute is under half an hour and you want to arrive with both legs and feet dry, the BTwin 100 City overtrousers are a decent and affordable option. The unisex cut means that you may struggle to find a good fit in any size though; there's likely to be compromise in a width or length.

Fit and construction

I followed Decathlon’s size guide to test a 12, which equates to a large. I’d normally wear a 10 or 12, but the size guide is obviously taking into account that the trousers will be pulled on over other clothes. On top of this, it’s a unisex garment. They are really baggy around the thigh and hip. If I were to buy, I’d probably size down. I’d always suggest trying before you buy with over trousers. If you are petit, these are likely not going to fit in any size.

The waist band is a simple elastic affair. I could pull it well up my torso to provide plenty of protection.

At the ankle, there is lateral spilt that's secured with two Vecro attachments. These are flouro-green, but get covered if you tighten the trouser right up.

There are reflective strips across the upper calf. Decathlon has also included a loop for a light to be attached at the back of the leg.

The 100% polyester fabric carries a 2K waterproof rating, a polyurethane coating and taped seams.

Inside the waist band, there's an elasticated loop intended to secure the trousers in a bundle to stow away after use.

BTWin 100 City Cycling Rain Overtrousers - the ride

Getting the trousers on is a pretty quick affair. The leg ends are split a good way up the side, giving loads of room to get even the bulkiest of shoes through them. I’ve been testing with size 8 Giro Rumblers and running trainers. Both posed no problems and I’d say significantly larger shoes won’t either.

Getting the shoe covers in place takes some patience. The loop is intended to sit at the rear of the shoes, not under them (as in the main photo). Placed behind my shoe, it was stretched to its absolute limit and also pulled the cover away the lower part of the shoe. You need to take time to get the flap at the heel positioned correctly, rush and you leave the shoe exposed (see photo). Undoubtedly, the covers are better than nothing at all; be sure to take time to get them fitted well if they are to do their job though. I’ve only had the trousers for 5 weeks and have noticed wear on the covers. This really isn’t surprising given how thin the fabric is.

The Velcro adjusters never failed me while riding, even in high winds. There’s plenty of scope for pulling in excess fabric, but I could have done with even more. The excess would brush the drive chain but never actually got caught up. Continued ‘brushing’ isn’t great for the longevity of the fabric. Decathlon suggest that you use clips to tie in excess material.

The light loop is a nice addition, but not so well considered. I own several lights and couldn’t get a single one to fit in the narrow loop. I’m not sure how effective anything attached there would be; there is plenty of slack material and a light attached there might just flap around.

In moderate, continuous rain, these trousers can keep your legs dry for up to an hour. Anything heavier and the time comes down. They are only rated 2K, which is pretty low. Water eventually penetrates the fabric and they become wet and clingy on the inside. The shoe covers gave way in even less time. The weight of water on them seemingly stresses the fabric even more; after just 30 minutes, I was sensing damp feet. After an hour, I felt like I had no shoe covers on.

The trousers offered decent protection from cold winds and were breathable too.

Value and Conclusion

Value

At £19.99 the BTwin trousers make for a very affordable option. For example, Madison's Protec Women's 2-layer waterproof trousers are priced at £44.99. There are trousers that will offer more protection in rainy conditions, with increased visibility too, such as Altura’s Nightvision Women’s Over Trousers for £64.99.

Verdict

With an RRP of just £19.99, these might be considered a bargain, providing you are not wanting to use them for much more than half an hour at a time.

However, with questions over durability, I’d say it’s a case of you get what you pay for; you may well be needing a new pair after a few months of regular use. This is hardly an environmentally conscious approach. Something with a more robust design and a higher (waterproof) rating will cost more, but should last longer.

Overall, the trousers are certainly an affordable option for keeping your feet and legs dry on short outings. Durability is questionable and the very generous, unisex cut won't suit many women.

