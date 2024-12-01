Cyber Monday essential discounts - best winter gloves to combat the cold and wet

Cycling with freezing cold hands is one of the most miserable experiences you can endure on a bike, though cycling any distance with hot, wet palms enclosed in a sweat-sodden pair of gloves comes close. This is why a good, breathable pair of winter cycling gloves should be a core part of your on-bike wardrobe. In fact, I recommend buying a couple of pairs in different weights to use in varying temperatures. Good gloves don't come cheap but these Cyber Monday deals should help.

USA Glove Deals

Gorewear C5 Gore-tex Thermo Glove: Was $90 Now $67.50 | Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist This, the most recent version of Gorewear's classic winter glove, is a stunner. Plenty warm enough for near-freezing conditions, it's not too bulky for rapid gear changes or operating head units. Our favourite, the neon version, is probably visible from space.

Castelli Espresso GT Glove: Was $129.99 Now $84.49 | Save 35% at Competitive Cyclist One of my favourite pairs of gloves, I've never suffered cold hands in these, even when the temperature has dropped to less than 5°C (41°F). It's surprising because they are a slim fit, helped by that long zip. The palm grips are spot on.

Pearl Izumi Amfib Lite Gloves: Was $55.00 Now $41.25 | Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist As the name suggests, this is Pearl Izumi's lite version of its well-regarded winter glove, and arguably a better choice for rides that start cold but heat up 30 minutes in. It has only half the insulation of the full-fat version, making it better for warmer, more intense riding.

Sealskinz Barwick Extreme Cold: Was $105.00 Now $72.93 | Save 30% at REI You can tell from the split-finger design that these gloves are intended for extreme cold. They're not the most agile gloves for dextrous handiwork, but boy will they keep you warm. Not recommended for intense activity in warm weather!

Castelli Perfetto RoS Glove: Was $69.99 Now $45.49 | Save 35% at Competitive Cyclist These versatile gloves, part of Castelli's well-regarded Rain or Shine line, are perfect for changeable conditions. Gore-Tex Infinium fabric keeps them waterproof but they're comfortable enough to wear when the weather brightens too. Strategically placed padding reduces road vibration.

UK Glove Deals

Gorewear C5 Gore-tex Thermo Glove: Was £74.99 Now £55.99| Save 25% at Amazon I've upgraded to these for 2024 and so far I love them. They're plenty warm enough for near-freezing conditions, it's not too bulky that dexterity becomes a problem. Our favourite, the neon version, is super bright, but that's a good thing in dark wintery conditions.

Rapha Deep Winter Gloves: Was £150 Now £112.50 | Save 25% at Rapha Here's a chance to catch a real bargain. These waterproof, technical gloves have been developed for the worst British cold, wet, rides but the price is ordinarily eye-wateringly expensive. Save yourself freezing hands and almost £40 this Cyber Monday.

What to consider when choosing winter cycling gloves

In most winter sports, keeping your core warm is usually sufficient to keep your extremities cosy too. Cycling is different because, unless you live somewhere as flat as Florida, you are either building heat quickly as you pedal up an ascent, or losing it rapidly as you sit out on the descent, ravaged by wind chill. This makes temperature regulation very tricky.

Breathability is really important, more so than how waterproof it is in parts of the world where cold, dry days are commonplace. Just remember to match the level of insulation to the forecast, and you’ll be fine. Stuffing a bulky pair of winter gloves into a back pocket can be awkward, so if you are concerned that the temperature is going to rise mid-ride, set out with a pair of thin liner gloves beneath a modestly insulated pair of winter gloves. Then, if it does turn out nice, you can stow these instead.

Finally, choose gloves that will enable you to grip your bars securely - many have silicon grippers embedded in the palm. The right pair of gloves will keep you warm, dry and protect your palms from vibration and road rash.