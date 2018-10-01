Just in time for Il Lombardia, the race of the falling leaves, on October 13th, we’ve been testing the Craft Giro di Lombardia jersey. It celebrates the last of the year’s Monuments – the five major one day Classic races that bookend the pro cycling year.

This year, Craft brought out a jersey to celebrate each of the monuments, each with its own unique design and colourway. We may have missed the spring versions, but the Craft Giro di Lombardia has been worth waiting for.

At its heart is a well made, technical lightweight jersey. It’s nicely cut with a good length and form fitting without being tight. Craft sells the Craft Giro di Lombardia jersey in seven sizes from XS up to 3XL and sizing of the medium is accurate for a good fit.

It’s made of quite an open weave fabric that gives plenty of air circulation. Under the sleeves, there’s an even lighter mesh panel. The side panels and the sleeves are extra-stretchy for a close fit without discomfort.

I really like the understated design of the Craft Giro di Lombardia jersey. Its plum colour is accented with orange and more darkly coloured falling leaves. There’s Italian tricolore detailing to the comfortable mesh-lined collar, which has an upper zip guard.

The Craft Giro di Lombardia jersey is geared to the not-always-ideal conditions for Il Lombardia with silver reflective falling leaf clusters on each side and GDL detailing mid-back to improve your visibility out on the road.

The technical fabric is quick drying if you get wet on your ride. As a further nod to the race’s tendency to be played out in torrential rain, Craft sells Giro di Lombardia arm warmers, cap and socks to match.

You can finish off your Craft Giro di Lombardia ensemble with a pair of Monument bibshorts: the same all-black shorts with Monument detailing are designed to work with the other four Monument jerseys as well as the Craft Giro di Lombardia design.

Verdict The last of Craft’s five Monument jersey range, the Lombardia jersey is comfortable, well made and lightweight.