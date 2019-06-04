Score 9/10 Pros Close fit so no windflap

Lightweight, airy fabrics

Wind tunnel tested

Cons Pockets are a little small

Covering flap limits what you can carry without it protruding

Price as reviewed: £149.99

Endura has worked with Simon Smart of Drag2Zero, using the Mercedes Formula 1 wind tunnel to test the Endura D2Z Aero jersey, ensuring that it has the fastest performance at a range of speeds. It says that the design is optimised for speeds between 32kph and 50kph. So Endura claims that it’s a jersey that would work as well for a sportive rider looking for a new personal best as for a road racer going for the sprint.

Aero kit is complicated – how slippery it is can be influenced by factors like how flat-backed your position is. And different fabrics perform better at different speeds, so a skinsuit or jersey that gives the lowest drag at 45kph might not be the best at 55kph. The best time trialists spend long periods in the wind tunnel finding the optimum speedsuit for their rides.

The fabric used for the Endura D2Z Aero jersey Is opaque matt black on the front and rear. But the side panels and the arms are made of a lightweight mesh with a significantly raised diamond pattern in the weave. The arms are a bit longer than normal, as fabric is usually more aero than skin, and are finished with a flat edge and silicone grippers.

The Endura D2Z Aero jersey is slightly shorter in the body than many jerseys and it’s a close, but not overtight fit. Flapping fabric is unlikely to be aero, so ideally you want to ride zipped up. The Endura D2Z Aero jersey helps here, as it’s very well ventilated – indeed I was a bit cool until I had warmed up when riding on a warm day with the temperature around 20C. There was a lot of airflow through the Endura D2Z Aero jersey with an Endura Fishnet base layer worn underneath.

One of the most draggy parts of any jersey is the pockets. That’s why skinsuits usually come without them. The more they are hidden around the back of the jersey, the less they will disrupt the airflow. So the pockets in the Endura D2Z Aero jersey are narrower than usual. They are also covered by a flap to stop them filling with air and acting like a parachute as you ride.

From an aero perspective, that’s great. But from a more practical viewpoint, it limits what you can carry, meaning that it’s difficult to use the pockets for everything you might need to be well prepared for mechanicals. There was enough room for a VeloPac RidePac in the middle pocket. I tend to stick my pump in a pocket, so it protruded out of the flap. But if you bolt it to your bike, you’re potentially obviating the aero benefits of the jersey.

Without my own wind tunnel, I couldn’t say if the Endura D2Z Aero jersey made me more aero, although I did feel faster – autosuggestion at work!