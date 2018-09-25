The Beryl Pixel is a 'be seen' light that can be used on the front or the rear and is very versatile in urban riding situations

Light brand Beryl – formally Blaze – is better known for its partnership with the London hire bikes (Santander Cycles) that are equipped with the futuristic Laserlight that beams a bike symbol onto the road in front of you to help catch drivers’ eyes before you’re even in their field of vision. Its latest offering comes in the form of the Pixel, which is more of a safety light to help you be seen rather than to see with.

The Beryl Pixel weighs in at 18g, is only 48mm by 32mm and certainly goes unnoticed on the bike when not in use.

The USP of the Beryl Pixel is not its size though – it’s that it’s two lights in one and can be used as a front or rear light. Which makes the Pixel a great back-up light or an enhancement to the rear or front dependent on the scenario you are faced with on the commute.

OK so the lights are not kicking out a huge amount of lumens and won’t let you pick out potholes on a country lane, but there are uses for lights like these. For example, they’re ideal if you’re riding back from a midweek evening race or a later-than-planned-day at the office.

There have been plenty of times riding back from Herne Hill Velodrome, Crystal Palace or Hillingdon where these would have been easy to keep in my small rucksack and quick to stick on my bike for when it starts to get dark.

The mount for the light is made from a robust plastic that locks the light into place. This mount is a clip so can be attached to a bag or pocket if need be. The kit comes with a rubber band, again sturdy, which can wrap around bars or seatposts. It’s even comfortable on some aero-shaped bars and posts too. There’s also a Velcro strap so you can attach it to a helmet.

The Beryl Pixel has four modes: two red and two white, both of which have ‘heart beat pulse’ and constant. It’ll fully charge in an hour and a half and should give you up to 10 hours’ burn time.

This is a great little light to get you home and the price feels reasonable at £19.99 (per unit).