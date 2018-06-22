The Lezyne Strip Drive Pro is the company’s highest output rear light. In its brightest daytime flashing mode, it’s good for 300 lumens. Lezyne quotes a three hour run time, which is about right; the light steps down to a lower output flashing mode before it expires.

But that’s not the only trick from the Strip Drive Pro, which has a total of 11 different output modes. There are three constant modes, giving up to a claimed 14.5 hours run time, six flashing modes and two daytime flashing modes. Even the less powerful day flash pushes out 150 lumens for a claimed 4.5 hours.

Lezyne has also gone for a flashing sequence with two lower intensity flashes followed by a single 300 lumen pulse, so there’s even less excuse for not seeing you ahead.

Fortunately, there’s a mode memory, so the light switches on to whatever mode you last set, so there’s no need to scroll through all the options to get back to your preferred output setting.

The Strip Drive Pro has an elongated profile, so it will fit flush with the back of your seatpost, and it shouldn’t add too much drag. It’s held in position by two flexible rubber wings and a chunky rubber band which can cope with different seatpost diameters. This works with both round and flat backed and pointed aero seatposts, although there’s a tendency to end up not pointing directly backwards on a kammtail aero post with a flat rear face.

Side visibility from the five LEDs is good too. The lens wraps around enough that you can see the light at well over 90 degrees to the direction of travel.

Charging uses a built in USB plug under a rubber bung at the base, so there’s no need for an extra cable. But the positioning can be a bit awkward with some laptop and computer USB sockets, where you may find that the chunky body gets in the way. Recharge takes around 2.5 hours.

Verdict The Lezyne Strip Drive Pro dishes out lots of lumens on its brightest daytime flash mode, but will also serve you well for night time riding and has a really long battery life in its lowest output mode. The rubber wings and band fastening keep the light firmly in place on a variety of seatposts. There’s a built in USB plug, although this can be awkward to fit into some computer USB ports.