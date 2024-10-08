Magicshine won our bike light group test and now its RN 1200 front light is reduced for Amazon Prime Day

We rate Magicshine lights highly and this 1200 lumens front light is no different - and now its reduced by 20%

Image shows a rider using one of the best bike lights
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Deals

Magicshine came up trumps in our best bike lights grouptest.

The brand that has a knack of balancing high performance with agreeable price tags won the best overall front and rear lights with its ALTY1000 and SEEMEE300 models respectively.

Magicshine RN 1200
Magicshine RN 1200: was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon US

The RN 1200 is already a competitively priced front light and with 20% off retail it becomes a real bargain. While the 1200 lumen max output is impressively bright it also boasts various settings so you can reduce the glare, increase the beam and have it flashing too.

View Deal
Magicshine RN 1200
Magicshine RN 1200: was £52.99 now £38.68 at Amazon UK

With 27% off the RN 1200 is a genuinely great deal. It's 1200 lumens mean its super bright but it has plenty of other modes too. Importantly the IPX 7 waterproof rating means it's well equipped for commuting in the rain.

View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE300
Magicshine SEEMEE300: was £59.99 now £43.99 at Amazon UK

We loved this rear light thanks to its long battery life, great side visibility, in-built braking sensor and its quality mounting bracket. And at 27% off it retail we love it even more!

View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE300
Magicshine SEEMEE300: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon US

This tail light is packed with features, including a in-built motion sensor, a range of different lens angles and an IPX6 waterproof rating that means it can handle some pretty heavy downpours. At 20% off retail it's a great opportunity to equip yourself for the winter ahead.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1