Magicshine won our bike light group test and now its RN 1200 front light is reduced for Amazon Prime Day

Magicshine came up trumps in our best bike lights grouptest.

The brand that has a knack of balancing high performance with agreeable price tags won the best overall front and rear lights with its ALTY1000 and SEEMEE300 models respectively.

The ALTY1000 is now accompanied by the RN 1200, which as the name indicates, adds another 200 lumens into the package. With the daylight hours diminishing it could be just what you need for those fall commutes or early morning weekend rides.

If so, you're in luck, with the RN 1200 and the SEEMEE300 reduced by 20% for Amazon Prime Day.

Magicshine RN 1200: was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon US The RN 1200 is already a competitively priced front light and with 20% off retail it becomes a real bargain. While the 1200 lumen max output is impressively bright it also boasts various settings so you can reduce the glare, increase the beam and have it flashing too.

Magicshine RN 1200: was £52.99 now £38.68 at Amazon UK With 27% off the RN 1200 is a genuinely great deal. It's 1200 lumens mean its super bright but it has plenty of other modes too. Importantly the IPX 7 waterproof rating means it's well equipped for commuting in the rain.

We were impressed with the ALLTY100 because it delivered great specs for the money, including a powerful beam, plenty of modes and a long battery life. And the newer RN 1200 does just the same.

If you're after a powerful front light then it delivers 1200 lumens, which in my experience is plenty when you're out on the road. Vitally for road use it also offers three brightness modes too, so you can reduce the power when needed. It even features a handy anti-glare design, which helps to diffuse some of the beam so you don't blind oncoming traffic.

Like the ALLTY100, the battery life is great. Depending on the mode, you should get between 1.5 hours and 7 hours of run time, which is likely to be sufficient for most cyclists. It uses a rechargeable USB-C battery, with a charge time of around 2 or 3 hours. This can also act as a mobile power bank for any of your USB-C compatible devices.

If you're a regular commuter or just like to ride year-round you'll need a light that can handle the fall and winter seasons. The RN 1200 is well-equipped to handle the worst of the weather thanks to its integrated design. With a one-piece alloy casing it's not only durable but waterproof too - its IPX7 rating means its able to function even during heavier downpours.

If you're after a set of lights, I'd also recommend Magicshine's SEEMEE300 tail light

Like the RN 1200 it's been reduced for Prime Day - in the US there's 20% off and in the UK this increases to 27%. In both cases it makes an already attractively priced light even more so.

It shone in our group test thanks to its feature-packed profile. We especially liked the inbuilt motion sensor, with the light putting out the full quote of lumens when it senses you're braking.

Magicshine SEEMEE300: was £59.99 now £43.99 at Amazon UK We loved this rear light thanks to its long battery life, great side visibility, in-built braking sensor and its quality mounting bracket. And at 27% off it retail we love it even more!