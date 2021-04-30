Becky James

By

Date of birth: 29/11/91

From: Abergavenny, Wales, Great Britain

Team: Great Britain

Becky James's track sprinting career has been frustratingly interrupted by injury and illness. She missed out on a place at the London Olympics but bounced back the following year to win four medals across four sprint disciplines (including two world titles), something only Anna Meares had previously achieved.

A disappointing campaign at the 2014 track world championships in Cali was followed by her pulling out of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow due to injury.

A tentative return to competition in 2015 saw James face competition among her fellow Great Britain track sprinters to fill the available places in the nation's line-up for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

At the 2016 World Championships in London, James placed third in the keirin, a key selection event for the 2016 Olympics. Subsequently, she was handed a ride in Rio and will contest the keirin and sprint. GB did not qualify a place for the women's team sprint.

Becky James: Finding the right balance between life and cycling

Managing the competing pressures of work, training and family life is never easy. We talk to recent retiree Becky James about how happiness requires hard choices

