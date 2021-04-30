Date of birth: 29/11/91

From: Abergavenny, Wales, Great Britain

Team: Great Britain

Becky James's track sprinting career has been frustratingly interrupted by injury and illness. She missed out on a place at the London Olympics but bounced back the following year to win four medals across four sprint disciplines (including two world titles), something only Anna Meares had previously achieved.

A disappointing campaign at the 2014 track world championships in Cali was followed by her pulling out of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow due to injury.

A tentative return to competition in 2015 saw James face competition among her fellow Great Britain track sprinters to fill the available places in the nation's line-up for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

At the 2016 World Championships in London, James placed third in the keirin, a key selection event for the 2016 Olympics. Subsequently, she was handed a ride in Rio and will contest the keirin and sprint. GB did not qualify a place for the women's team sprint.