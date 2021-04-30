Joaquim Rodriguez
Nationality: Spanish
Date of birth: May 12, 1979
Height: 169cm
Weight: 59kg
Team: Katusha
Twitter: @PuritoRodriguez
Joaquim Rodriguez is one of the most consistent in the peloton, although his palmares is lacking a grand tour win and world title. At the age of 35 these look like being results that allude him for ever. His second place in the Giro (2012), and third place in the Vuelta (2012) and Tour (2013) sit in his results along with a host of other grand tour top tens and multiple stage and one-day wins.
His 2014 Giro d'Italia challenge ended early this year when he was involved in a massive crash on stage six. He has now re-focused on the Tour de France, although he is unlikely to challenge for the overall having taken time out to recover from a fractured wrist and broken thumb.
Major results: 2014 Volta a Catalunya | 2012 Giro di Lombardia | 2010 Volta a Catalunya
Latest
Joaquim Rodriguez WILL retire after all, saying another year 'was not possible'
Spanish veteran Joaquim Rodriguez was initially enticed back to racing in 2017 with Bahrain-Merida, but instead will join the new squad as a member of staff
-
Joaquim Rodríguez: 'I'm not happy with how it ended'
Joaquim Rodríguez wants to finish his career on a high
By Gregor Brown •
-
Joaquim Rodriguez performs retirement U-turn to join Bahrain-Merida
Joaquim Rodriguez announces he will join Bahrain-Merida in 2017 having previously announced he was to retire from cycling
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Bahrain-Merida boss denies team is signing Joaquim Rodriguez
Bahrain team dispels rumour that they have signed Joaquim Rodriguez, but said that they are trying to sign Ion Izaguirre from Movistar
By Gregor Brown •
-
Joaquim Rodriguez forced to shelve immediate retirement plans
Joaquim Rodriguez is scheduled to ride four more races this season, despite planning to retire after the Olympic Games
By Stuart Clarke •
-
'Olympic road race was the most difficult day in my career,' says Dan Martin
Cyclists in the Olympic road race react to a tough course. For Dan Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski and Joaquim Rodriguez, this was cycling at its most brutal
By Simon Collis •
-
Joaquim Rodriguez announces retirement from cycling on first Tour de France rest day
In an emotional announcement during the Tour de France rest day, Joaquim Rodriguez said that this season would be his last
By Jack Elton-Walters •
-
10 riders to watch at La Flèche Wallonne
Alejandro Valverde will be the favourite to win his third consecutive Flèche Wallonne title on Wednesday, but who will be his main challengers?
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Joaquim Rodriguez: 2016 is a very attractive year for the climbers
Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez will focus on the Tour de France and Olympic Games in 2016 - his 17th season in the pro peloton
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Spanish coach plays down speculation of Worlds rivalry between Valverde and Rodriguez
Alejandro Valverde stole the Vuelta a España points jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez on stage 21 when Purito had a puncture before the sprint
By Stuart Clarke •