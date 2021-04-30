Nationality: Spanish

Date of birth: May 12, 1979

Height: 169cm

Weight: 59kg

Team: Katusha

Twitter: @PuritoRodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez is one of the most consistent in the peloton, although his palmares is lacking a grand tour win and world title. At the age of 35 these look like being results that allude him for ever. His second place in the Giro (2012), and third place in the Vuelta (2012) and Tour (2013) sit in his results along with a host of other grand tour top tens and multiple stage and one-day wins.

His 2014 Giro d'Italia challenge ended early this year when he was involved in a massive crash on stage six. He has now re-focused on the Tour de France, although he is unlikely to challenge for the overall having taken time out to recover from a fractured wrist and broken thumb.

Major results: 2014 Volta a Catalunya | 2012 Giro di Lombardia | 2010 Volta a Catalunya

>>>Joaquim Rodriguez results and rider profile