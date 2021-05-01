You asked Google
Cycling Weekly's least original franchise ever aims to answer the cycling questions the people of the world are most desperate to know. From the blindingly obvious to the frankly bizarre, no question is off limits to Google (but some are for this website).
‘Is cycling good for you?’ - you asked Google, and we’ve got the answer
One of the most common questions people ask about cycling on Google is ‘Is cycling good for you’, so we've got the answer
'Will cycling change my body shape?' – you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
New to riding bikes and worried your new found pedal pushing habit will turn you into the incredible hulk? Or seeking hulkesque proportions? We've got the answers...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'How do cyclists get big legs?' - you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
Looking to build some muscle through cycling? You may need to hit the gym, too
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'Why do cyclists wear gloves?’ – you asked Google, and we’ve got the answer
It's probably a dangerous sport (perhaps even more so than fixed gear crit riding), but every so often, we like to take a dive into Google and check out what people are asking about cyclists.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'Why do cyclists ride side by side?' - you asked Google, and we've got the answer
If there's one thing that cyclists do that annoys motorists more than anything else it's cycling side by side, but there are a number of reasons to do this.
By Cycling Weekly •
‘How do cyclists pee whilst racing the Tour de France?’ – you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
Sometimes they just need a little push from a team-mate to keep rolling...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'Do cyclists have to have insurance?' - you asked Google and we've got the answer
However you start your question, Google has an autocomplete response for cyclists and insurance - but what's the answer?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
How many bikes does a cyclist need? – you asked Google and we’ve got the answer
S-1 becomes redundant in the event of a cycling obsessed partnership, so do we need an alternative to save us from ourselves?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'What's the point in a breakaway in cycling?' - you asked Google and we've got the answer
Why do groups of riders, or individuals, ride off the front of the security of the bunch?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
'Do cyclists have to ride on the road?' - you asked Google, and we’ve got the answer
Google autocomplete tells us this is one of the burning questions the world wants to ask - so we've brought the answers...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •