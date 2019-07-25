Pro bike: Adam Yates’s Scott Addict RC

Here’s the bike ridden by Mitchelton-Scott’s team leader at the Tour de France
Playlist 18 Videos
Pro bike: Adam Yates's Scott Addict RC 03:56
Watch: Behind-the-scenes video shows just how much work went into Simon Yates' Giro d'Italia stage win 08:01
'The biggest day in our history': Video gives behind-the-scenes look at Mitchelton-Scott's incredible day at the Giro 06:47
Chris Froome and Adam Yates preview the Olympic road race (video) 02:20
Watch: Amusing behind-the-scenes video from the Giro d'Italia time trial 07:05
Who's impressed the most in the first half of the Giro d'Italia? (video) 02:57
Rising star Caleb Ewan explains his unique sprinting style (video) 03:54
Orica-GreenEdge's brilliant new video recreates a Giro d'Italia stage using toys 02:06
Watch: Behind the scenes of Mathew Hayman's Paris-Roubaix winning ride 19:57
Watch: Peter Kennaugh and Caleb Ewan battle for Herald Sun Tour stage win 01:30
Tour Down Under: Video highlights from stage six 07:32
Watch: Highlights of the People's Choice Classic 05:07
Watch: how much do the Yates brothers REALLY know about each other? 03:52
Secrets of the toolbox: Orica-GreenEdge (video) 02:15
Pro bike: Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge 04:12
Pro bike: Geraint Thomas's Pinarello Dogma F12 04:35
Pro bikes: John Degenkolb's Trek Madone SLR Disc 03:19
Pro bikes: Adam Yates’ Scott Addict RC 02:15

It’s been a good Tour de France for Mitchelton-Scott this year, with four stage wins so far. And three of them have been on the brand new Scott Addict RC, which was launched in June.

With RC standing for Racing Concept, it’s Scott’s premium Addict. Whereas the outgoing Addict RC was a classic round tubed lightweight climber’s bike, the new Addict RC has sprouted aero features, including its kammtail tube profiles and dropped seatstays. Plus it’s disc brake only, with an integrated cockpit that fully hides the cable runs. Scott says that the bike still weighs around 6.8kg in its lightest commercially available configuration.

New Addict RC is more aero and has fully enclosed cable runs

Adam Yates rides the smallest 49cm frame – Scott had to prioritise the manufacture of its smallest size to make sure it was ready for Adam and his twin brother Simon to race. Yates has his saddle height set at 684mm and has 502mm from saddle tip to the bar. There’s more about the changes to the Addict RC’s geometry here.

Mitchelton-Scott run Pirelli 25mm tubs on their Shimano Dura-Ace wheelsets

Mitchelton-Scott runs Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, with Yates opting for the classic 53/39 chainset, although with a close ratio 11-25 cassette at the race start in Belgium. His crank arms are 170mm long. The bike was set up with Dura-Ace C60 deep section tubular wheels and the team runs Pirelli P-Zero 25mm tubs, although there’s clearance in the new Addict RC frame for tyres up to 28mm wide.

Finishing kit including seatpost and saddle come from Scott’s Syncros component brand

The bar is a Creston iC SL carbon bar/stem combo from Scott’s Syncros component brand and is 380mm wide with a 120mm effective stem length. Although Yates’s shifting is electronic, the bar is designed to allow mechanical shifter cables to run internally too.

Syncros Creston bar is designed to keep the computer out of the wind; Yates uses Shimano satellite shifters on his right hand bar top

The bar has its own aero computer mount, which along with the V-shaped profile helps keep Yates’s Garmin 530 out of the airstream. Plus Yates has Shimano’s satellite shifters mounted on the bar tops, so he can change gear without having to change hand position.

Yates’s Addict RC comes with the team’s special iridescent paint scheme that seems to change colour as it catches the light.

Upcoming events

More events