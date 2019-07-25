Pro bike: Adam Yates’s Scott Addict RC

It’s been a good Tour de France for Mitchelton-Scott this year, with four stage wins so far. And three of them have been on the brand new Scott Addict RC, which was launched in June.

With RC standing for Racing Concept, it’s Scott’s premium Addict. Whereas the outgoing Addict RC was a classic round tubed lightweight climber’s bike, the new Addict RC has sprouted aero features, including its kammtail tube profiles and dropped seatstays. Plus it’s disc brake only, with an integrated cockpit that fully hides the cable runs. Scott says that the bike still weighs around 6.8kg in its lightest commercially available configuration.

Adam Yates rides the smallest 49cm frame – Scott had to prioritise the manufacture of its smallest size to make sure it was ready for Adam and his twin brother Simon to race. Yates has his saddle height set at 684mm and has 502mm from saddle tip to the bar. There’s more about the changes to the Addict RC’s geometry here.

Mitchelton-Scott runs Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, with Yates opting for the classic 53/39 chainset, although with a close ratio 11-25 cassette at the race start in Belgium. His crank arms are 170mm long. The bike was set up with Dura-Ace C60 deep section tubular wheels and the team runs Pirelli P-Zero 25mm tubs, although there’s clearance in the new Addict RC frame for tyres up to 28mm wide.

The bar is a Creston iC SL carbon bar/stem combo from Scott’s Syncros component brand and is 380mm wide with a 120mm effective stem length. Although Yates’s shifting is electronic, the bar is designed to allow mechanical shifter cables to run internally too.

The bar has its own aero computer mount, which along with the V-shaped profile helps keep Yates’s Garmin 530 out of the airstream. Plus Yates has Shimano’s satellite shifters mounted on the bar tops, so he can change gear without having to change hand position.

Yates’s Addict RC comes with the team’s special iridescent paint scheme that seems to change colour as it catches the light.