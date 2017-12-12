Pro bike: Fabio Aru’s Argon 18 Gallium Pro (video)

Here we have the rather fine looking Argon 18 Gallium Pro, belonging to Astana rider Fabio Aru.

The frame is something of a featherweight, weighing a supposed 794g, which will have certainly helped Aru when he attacked, and dropped, the likes of Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte on stage five of the Tour de France.

Other frame updates include a new, 27.2 seatpost for added compliance and the frame can now accommodate 28mm tyres. In 2017, however, Aru only stretched to 25mm rubber, and we won’t see if he’ll ever make the move to bigger tyres on the bike having switched to UAE Team Emirates for 2018.

It’s a bold bike in that bright red paint job, but it’s a significant colour for Aru. He chose it as it reminds him of his 2015 Vuelta a España win, and is supposed to represent his ability to win again, giving him the inspiration he needs.

That stubby little stem is quite significant, too, and Aru forgoes the usually long and low mantra of the professionals, instead opting to run a 100mm one that attaches to his 42cm bars.

The Argon 18 Gallium Pro has a pretty special headset, too. The company’s 3D headset technology means there are three different head tube sizes available at every frame size, with additional spacers to boot.

His FSA K-Force chainset isn’t exactly easy to spin, which makes his win on La Planche des Belles Filles even more impressive. He runs a 53/39 up front and 11-28 cassette on the rear.

His derailleurs are Shimano’s older Dura-Ace Di2 models, and the front one is held to the bike by a new, ultra-light, riveted hanger.

Inside the chainset is Aru’s Power2Max power meter and right next to it is an inbuilt chainsuck protector, to guard that lavish red finish.

His bike rolls along on Corima S+ wheels, which are 47mm deep front and rear. His Prologo saddle and bar tape also have interesting reflective strips intended to highlight the importance of road safety.