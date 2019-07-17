Pro bike: Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge

With only one stage win to his name so far, Peter Sagan has been having what for him is quite a quiet Tour de France. But he’s been steadily racking up points, so a record seventh green jersey is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion.

Sagan’s bike of choice from Specialized’s quiver of Tour-worthy bikes is the S-Works Venge. Although Specialized sells a Sagan Collection version of its aero road bike, Sagan’s Tour bike has his own unique customisation.

That includes a special paint job in an understated grey, although with Sagan’s name on the top tube. Sagan is hedging his bets with a “We’ll See” legend under the bottom bracket shell too.

Sagan’s S-Works Venge is a size 56cm, with the saddle height set at 753mm. Coupled to a super-stiff 140mm Venge-specific Specialized stem, that puts 625mm from the saddle tip to the bar.

That super-aggressive set-up will have been tried and tested though and Sagan’s top cap has the name of Specialized’s Retul Fit bike fitting brand on it. We reckon that the bike weighs around 7.3kg.

Sagan is running a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. His power delivery is reflected in the extra-large 54/42 chainset and 11-28 cassette he had on the bike ready for the early stages. His cranks are 172.5mm long and he uses Dura-Ace pedals too.

For fast finishes, Sagan has sprint shifters mounted below the brake levers, on his S-Works Aerofly carbon bar, allowing him to shift gears quickly when riding in the drops.

Like Julian Alaphillipe, Sagan is riding Roval CLX Disc wheels, complete with CeramicSpeed bearings and S-Works Turbo Gripton 26mm tubular tyres, although Sagan’s are the deeper 64 wheelset. Also like Alaphilippe, he sits on a carbon railed Specialized S-Works Romin Evo saddle. He has a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt aero computer, fixed to a BarFly forward mount.

Other custom features include grip tape stuck inside the bottle cages, to keep his bottles firmly in place however bumpy the road surface may get.