Pro bikes: Adam Yates’ Scott Addict RC

For the majority of the 2018 Tour de France and especially on the mountainous stages in the Alps and the Pyrenees, Adam Yates would have been riding this Scott Addict RC.

What’s particularly interesting about Adam Yates’ Scott Addict RC is that it’s a size 52cm frame, which is actually one size bigger than what his brother, Simon Yates, rides.

It’s a great looking bike in a classic Scott yellow and black colour. It’s a full Shimano build, including the Japanese brands Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, although Adam has chosen to ride rim brakes rather than discs. Nestled neatly inside the 54/42 chainrings is his Shimano Dura-Ace power meter.

Up front, he has his Di2 climbing shifters mounted on tops of the bar, which is his preferred climbing position. To round out the bike, he’s also using Shimano’s Dura-Ace wheels.

The bike is completed with Synchros finishing kit, including his 120mm stem, 42cm bars, saddle and seat post.

One of the biggest changes for the Mitchelton-Scott this year has been a new partnership with Pirelli, which has the rider’s riding a race ready tubular version of the Velo tyre.

The 2018 Tour de France didn’t go quite how Adam Yates would have liked. He never quite hit form in the Alps, watching the rest of the GC contenders battle it out in the high mountains. Things looked better after he turned his attention to taking a stage win and he would have had success on Stage 16 had it not been for a very late crash on the descent off the Col Du Portillon into the finish.

It’s likely we’ll see Adam and Simon Yates couldn’t to ride aboard Scott bikes until 2020, with the Lancaster duo re-signing their contracts.