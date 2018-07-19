Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 12 highlights

After ticking off the cobbled stage on Sunday and enjoying a rest day on Monday, the 2018 Tour de France is into the Alps for a three day block of racing with two summit finishes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Julian Alaphilippe took an excellent victory in the first mountain stage on Tuesday, before Geraint Thomas rode away to take the stage win and the yellow jersey in La Rosière on Wednesday.

Stage 12 is the toughest of the three Alpine days in this year’s race, covering 175.5km and three hors-categorie climbs between Bourg-St-Maurice and Alpe d’Huez.

The first two hors-categorie climbs are both extremely long ascents, with the 25.3km Col de la Madeleine and the 29km Col de la Croix de Fer being separated by the spectacular second-category climb of the Lacets de Montvernier.

However the stage could all come down to the summit finish to Alpe d’Huez, which has seen a French winner at the top in the last three times it has been used in the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) currently holds the yellow jersey ahead of team-mate Chris Froome, and it will be up to Team Sky to control the race through this tough mountain stage and up the final climb.

However the British team are sure to come under pressure from Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) currently sitting third overall, and the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates).

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.