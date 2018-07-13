Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage seven highlights

After a couple of tricky uphill finishes in the last two days of 2018 Tour de France, the sprinters should once again have the chance to shine on stage seven, the longest stage of the race at 231km between Fougères and Chartres.

With a largely flat race profile, the stage looks almost certain to culminate in a bunch sprint with the two two-time stage winners in the race: Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) will be among those looking to take the victory. Others like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) would be eyeing to claim the stage after failing to contest the finish in the opening sprint stages

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed after the exertions of Thursday’s uphill finish at Mûr de Bretagne

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.