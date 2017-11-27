Chris Froome nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017

2017 Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Chris Froome makes the shortlist for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year

Chris Froome has been named as one of the 12 nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2017, which were revealed during the One Show on Monday evening.

The 32-year-old became the first British rider to win the Vuelta a España this year, as well as claiming a fourth Tour de France title. That elevates him to being not only one of Britain’s greatest-ever cyclists, but also one of the most accomplished Grand Tour riders in the world.

Froome was absent from the 2016 SPOTY shortlist, despite winning the Tour de France for a third time and claiming a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics.

Froome was on the list of nominees in 2015 and 2013, where he eventually placed sixth in the voting on both occasions.

The Team Sky rider joins runner Mo Farah, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, speed skater Elise Christie, boxer Anthony Joshua, footballer Harry Kane, tennis player Johanna Konta, para-athlete Jonnie Peacock, swimmer Adam Peaty, motorcycle racer Jonathan Rea, cricketer Anya Shrubsole and taekwondo’s Bianca Walkden.

The winner will be chosen via a public vote during the SPOTY Awards finals on Sunday, December 17, broadcast live on BBC One from the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Last year’s award was won by tennis player Andy Murray for the second consecutive year, and the third time in his career.

Cyclists Bradley Wiggins (2012), Chris Hoy (2008), Mark Cavendish (2011) and Tom Simpson (1965) have all won the award in the past.

A panel of 12 people from the worlds of sport and journalism selected the shortlist for 2017 BBC SPOTY: Maggie Alphonsi, Philip Bernie, Darren Campbell, Danny Crates, Carl Doran, Katherine Grainger, Dominic Hart, Colin Murray, Eleanor Oldroyd, Alyson Rudd, Barbara Slater and Laura Williamson.

According to the BBC’s published voting and judging terms and conditions, the nominees are selected based on the following criteria: Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage; Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports; and takes into account ‘impact’ of the person’s sporting achievement beyond the sport in question.