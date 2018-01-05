British team Vitus Pro Cycling announces line-up of riders

British-based UCI Continental team Vitus Pro Cycling unveils youthful line-up of riders for the 2018 season

British UCI Continental team Vitus Pro Cycling launched on Monday, January 1, and the outfit unveiled 10 riders of its 12-man roster on Thursday.

The squad mainly consists of younger riders, with the team having an average age of just 22. Also present in the line-up is 2016 British hill-climb champion Adam Kenway, who joins the team from Raleigh-GAC.

Grant Martin also joins from Raleigh-GAC, with Josh Hunt moving from One Pro Cycling to the new outfit. Spanish track talent Julio Amores Palacios will join with the team in early spring after competing in the Track World Cup for his national squad.

Former Dave Rayner Funded riders Leon Gledhill and Harrison Jones make the move to a Continental team, and will be looking to continue their success in criterium races as well as road races.

Team owner/manager Cherie Pridham said: “2018 will be an exciting new beginning for the team. The security of our new sponsorship will provide a platform for many young future stars to race at the highest level in Britain and learn about the sport from within it.

“Vitus are aligned with our approach, and I am delighted that the team is supported by a brand that creates bikes for all ages, all abilities and all disciplines.”

Speaking specifically about the younger members of the team, Pridham said: “We want to carve a new way of bringing new riders in to the fray, supporting sponsors while enhancing the industry as a whole.”

Vitus Pro Cycling will use Vitus Vitesse Evo bikes equipped with Wiggle-CRC Prime wheels and Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain.

The team says that the names of the two remaining riders on its roster will be released shortly.

Pridham was the manager for the former Raleigh-GAC team, with a new title sponsor sought after Raleigh decided to withdraw from supporting a road team at the end of the 2017 season.

Vitus Pro Cycling 2018 roster

Josh Hunt

Adam Kenway

Julio Amores Palacios

Harrison Jones (U23)

Joe Reilly (U23)

Grant Martin (U23)

Andy Shackel (U23)

Tim Torrie (U23)

Liam Davies (U23)

Leon Gledhill (U23)