Tom Pidcock signs to Team Wiggins for 2018

British development squad Team Wiggins reveals its 18-rider roster for the 2018 season

Tom Pidcock has confirmed that he will be riding for Team Wiggins on the road in 2018.

The 2017 junior time trial world champion, and European and national cyclocross champion is one of 18 riders who will be racing in Team Wiggins colours.

The 18-year-old from Leeds said on Twitter on Wednesday: “Today is the day I can finally officially announce my worst kept secret of 2017. In 2018 I’ll be riding for @OfficialWIGGINS on the road.”

Pidcock has already been signed up by the Telenet Fidea Lions team for cyclocross races throughout the winter, meaning that he will be busy all year round. He won the under-23 category at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup round in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday.

>>> Britain’s Evie Richards and Tom Pidcock take victories in Namur Cyclocross World Cup (video)

Having previously also included more senior riders – not least Bradley Wiggins himself in the run-up to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games – British-based Team Wiggins has switched to being solely an under-23 development team for 2018.

Wiggins said: “I’m proud that Team Wiggins is now known as a top development team for young talent from the UK and abroad

“Team Wiggins has exceeded all expectations to date, and the 2018 crop of under 23 riders looks as exciting as ever.

“We had our first team get-together with physiological testing last week where it was great to meet the team and talk through the 2018 plans. This is the next generation of cycling heroes, and I hope Team Wiggins will inspire more and more people to ride bikes.”

The 18 riders making up the 2018 roster hail from Great Britain, France, Ireland and New Zealand, and include some of the most exciting young prospects in cycling.

Previously, Wiggins riders have progressed to gaining contracts with top-level teams, including the likes of Owain Doull, Jonathan Dibben (both to Team Sky), James Knox (Quick-Step Floors) and Scott Davies (Dimension Data).

Team Wiggins 2018 roster

Gabriel Cullaigh, GBr

Reece Wood, GBr

Joey Walker, GBr

Nathan Draper, GBr

Oliver Robinson, GBr

Jacques Sauvagnargues, GBr

Dylan Robson, GBr

Etienne Georgi, GBr

Tom Pidcock, GBr

Rob Scott, GBr

Jesse Yates, GBr

Mark Donovan, GBr

Mark Downey, Irl

Matthew Teggart, Irl

Michael O’Loughlin, Irl

Corentin Navarro, Fra

James Fouche, NZl

Campbell Stewart, NZl